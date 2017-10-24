2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 7 round-up

Spanish players line up ahead of their European Championship encounter with Austria this summer

Unfortunately for the neutrals, there were few surprises in Group 6 this week.

Serbia 2-0 Israel

Two early first half goals from Serbia was enough to take a 2-0 victory over Israel at home in Belgrade. Tijana Filipović scored after just eight minutes, before Nevena Damjanović made it 2-0 just five minutes later. Serbia’s Jelena Čanković got sent to the stands shortly after Serbia’s second goal but Israel couldn’t take advantage of being a woman more on the pitch for most of the match.

Finland 1-0 Serbia

Serbia couldn’t keep up their winning ways from their match against Israel a few days earlier and had to see Finland take a narrow 1-0 win. It took a while for the deadlock to be broken, but it was broken when Mirela Tenkov scored an own goal after 79 minutes.

A good start to the campaign for Finland and Anna Signeul who took over the Finnish National Team ahead of this World Cup qualification. Serbia has played three games, and have three points to show for it.

Israel 0–6 Spain

Spain got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to the best start possible when they travelled to Israel. It took Spain some time to get going, but once they did they never looked back. Irene Paredes made it 1-0 after 37 minutes, before Jenni Hermoso doubled the lead right before halftime. After 57 minutes it was Paredes who once again got on the scoresheet as she made it 3-0. Bárbara Latorre made it 4-0 after and Hermoso got herself a brace as she made it 5-0 with six minutes to go. Amanda Sampedro finised of the rout as she made it 6-0 in the referees injury time.

Spain now have three points in the group, which is the same as Austria, Finland and Serbia. The latter has played three games, while the others have one game. Israel is last in the group with zero points after two games.