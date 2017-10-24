2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 4 round-up

Credit: scanpix

Croatia grabbed their second draw of the qualification stages in Hungary before both were dealt knock-out blows but Denmark and Sweden respectively.

The future of Denmark’s participation in qualification and the chances of them being allowed to compete in the World Cup should they qualify still up in the air after their match against Sweden was called off the day before – UEFA set to reach a formal decision on the 16 November.

Croatia struggle

With both Hungary and Croatia looking for strong performances the pair were somewhat muted when they met in Győr last week, all the drama reserved for the end of the match. The opening goal tucked away by Henrietta Csiszár fifteen minutes from time before experienced defender, Sandra Žigić hit back for the visitors moments later. Isabella Dujmenovic’s stoppage time goal looked to have secured an unlike three points for Croatia before Csiszár added Hungary’s second at the very death earning a hard-fought point for both.

Back under the cosh in their next outing, Croatia were pushed back by a dominant Denmark team who’d had little in the way of time to prepare with their interim coach. Pernille Harder’s first-half brace enough to have the Red and Whites cruising at half-time, though finishing remained a little sloppy after the break Nanna Christiansen added a third at the end of regulation. There was still time for a little history for the visitors however when 19-year-old Signe Bruun made her senior bow for Denmark in stoppage time, grabbing a goal two minutes into her international career to pad out the Dane’s goal difference.

Swedes cruise to home win

Having struggled with a poor pitch in their first qualification match in Varaždin, Sweden easily got into the swing of things at home in Borås hitting Hungary for five.

Lina Hurtig opened the scoring fifteen minutes in before Nilla Fischer added a quick second, the defender now up to 23 goals for her country. Quick-fire goals were the order of the day in Sweden, Kosovare Asllani made it three just before the break with a fine volley before Caroline Seger got the better of Réka Szőcs just seconds later. Having shipped six at home to Denmark last month Hungary would have been glad to keep the Swedish tally as low as possible, Asllani’s second five minutes into the second-half the last action of the day as Sweden got back to their attacking best.