Toppserien week 21 – Review: Avaldsnes secure second place

Source: Vavel UK

LSK secured the league title in the latest round, but there was still plenty to play for this weekend. Avaldsnes could have secured second place if they won their game over Trondheims-Ørn and LSK at the same time defeated Stabæk.

Stabæk on the other hand knew that if they won over LSK they would secure third place and still have a chance at second place.

LSK celebrated their league title with a win

We start this round-up at the top of the table. LSK secured the league title two weeks ago with two games to go. Their opponents in today’s game were Stabæk who had plenty to play for but had to see LSK take all three points in a game that had five goals in it. LSK’s Marte Berget put the hosts ahead after just four minutes, but Andrea Wilmann got the visitors back into it 30 minutes later. However, Berget had her scoring boots on and made it both 2-1 and 3-1 and also secured herself a hattrick. Heidi Ellingsen made it interesting again after 70 minutes when she made it 3-2, but Stabæk could not find another goal.

It is also worth noting that LSKs captain Ingrid Moe Wold played her 175th league game in a row for LSK in today’s game.

Avaldsnes secured second place

The loss to Stabæk opened up for Avaldsnes who, with a win against Trondheims-Ørn, could guarantee second place. It only took eight minutes for Avaldsnes to take the lead through Luana, but after 21 minutes Julie Adserø equalised for Trondheims-Ørn. That scoreline stood until the 67th minute when Luana got on the scoresheet once more and when Cecilie Pedersen made it 3-1 in the 78th minute the game was decided and Avaldsnes could celebrate their silver medals.

Third place still up for grasp for both Stabæk and Klepp

Stabæk might have lost to LSK, but they are still in third place. The only other team who can threaten their bronze medals are Klepp. Klepp had a tough game against fifth placed Røa, who are famously always a tough opponent for any team. Tameka Butt, who has recently been nominated for both Toppserien midfielder and player of the year, gave Klepp the league after 28 minutes.

Røas way back into the game became increasingly tougher when their captain Gunhild Herregården was sent to the stand after 44 minutes. Butts goal was the only one of the game, and with one game to go Stabæk has a one point advantage down to Klepp.

The Bergen derby ends with a win for Arna-Bjørnar against Sandviken

Sixth placed Arna-Bjørnar welcomed another Bergen team when Sandviken came to visit. Sandviken know that whatever happens in the last two games they will finish 9th in the league, while Arna-Bjørnar is in a tough battle for 5th place with both Røa and Vålerenga.

With a goal in each half it was Arna-Bjørnar who earned themselves all three points. Emilie Nautnes scored the opening goal after 39 minutes, before Lisa Naalsund made it 2-0 on a penalty shortly before the full time whistle.

Vålerenga defeated Grand-Bodø in five-goal thriller

Vålerenga came into the game as favourites against a Grand-Bodø team who have won just two games this season. At the 70th minute mark Vålerenga had a 3-0 lead with the first goal coming from Anne Lise Olsen, before Maren Hauge scored a brace and it looked likeVålerange were crusing to victory.

However, just two minutes after Vålerengas third goal, Grand-Bodø got one back through Anne-Marthe Birkeland. When Trine Skjelstad Jensen scored a second for Grand-Bodø with nine minutes to go we were in for an exciting finish to the game. Grand Bodø could not find that all important third goal and Vålerenga took a 3-2 win.

Kolbotn secure safety with win over Medkila

The loss to Grand Bodø was good news for Kolbotn and Medkila who were up against each other in the last match of the round. Kolbotn could, with a win, secure their safety, while last-placed Medkila with a win would equal Grand-Bodøs point tally before the last game of the season.

Medkila got the best start to the game when Crystal Thomas gave Medkila the lead in the 18th minute. Julie Hoff Klæboe equalised for Kolbotn in the 32nd minute, before Karina Sævik gave Kolbotn a 2-1 lead just four minutes later. Tonje Pedersen made it 3-1 to Kolbotn three minutes before the final whistle.

The 3-1 win guaranteed Kolbotn another season in the top tier of women’s football in Norway. Medkila on the other hand remain last with three points up to Grand-Bodø and a goal difference that is seven goals worse. Everything points to Medkila getting relegated and Grand Bodø securing a playoff game where they’ll have to play for survival.