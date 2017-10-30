Division 1 Féminine Week 7 Review: Lyon thrash Lille to remain unbeaten

Image Credit: VAVEL UK

Lille goalkeeper Elisa Launey was called up to the France National team squad for the first time last week, but the 20-year-old had a stark contrast in favours this week as Lille faced a pummeling at the hands of the retaining champions Lyon.

Launey faced an onslaught in the away goal as Camille Abily, Ada Hegerberg, Shanice van de Sanden and Amel Majri were all on target for Lyon.

On a day that marked Abily's 300th appearance in OL colours, the home side came out all guns blazing after the kick-off to mark the occasion in fine form.

The France midfielder, donning the captain's armband in style, opened the scoring inside the seventh minute with a sublime free-kick to set the ball rolling. A quick opener was closely followed by a van de Sanden second, this was the Dutch wingers first goal for Lyon since her transfer from Liverpool in August.

Unsurprisingly, Hegerberg added to the scoreline in the 17th and 43rd minute - either side of an Abily header- to bring her tally up to 11 goals in seven games this season.

There was just one goal to savour in the second half as Majri secured an emphatic victory with a free-kick in the 90th minute, to seal a celebratory occasion for Abily and all the while extending Lyon's unbeaten run to seven.

Montpellier retained their third place position in the league with a victory over Paris FC on Saturday, which leaves just a point between themselves and second place Paris Saint-Germain.

More than 850 spectators turned out to the Charléty stadium to watch a narrowly contested match. Gaëtane Thiney opened the scoring for Paris in the 20th minute, before Stina Blackstenius levelled the scoring in the 63rd minute to make it all even. Montpellier were consistently dangerous down the left flank in the second half and Sakina Karchaoui made that advantage pay in the 63rd minute as her set play landed right on the head of Blackstenius to equalize.

Clarisse Le Bihan made Paris pay just two minutes later, slotting home the winner in the 65th minute to temporarily take Montpellier into second-place, albeit with PSG still to play Fleury on Sunday.

Rodez may still be without a win in the 2017/18 Division 1 Féminine but they did make progress this week in the search for some well needed points to help them move out of the relegation zone.

Les Rafettes pulled off a scalp on Saturday as they drew 1-1 with fifth place Soyaux at the Stade Paul Lignon. Flavie Lemaitre opened the scoring for Rodez in the 12th minute, netting only the club's third goal of the season. Before Élise Courel slotted home from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute to take a point and deny Rodez their first win of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain completed a derby double on Sunday following last week's 1-0 victory over Paris FC, this week PSG dispatched of bottom of the table Fleury.

Les Rouge et Bleu opened the scoring in the 11th minute as Leonie Multari connected with a cross from PSG captain Formiga to put the ball into the back of her own net, before France forward Marie-Laure Delie completed the scoring with a close range finish for her sixth goal of the season. The victory brings PSG within two points of league leaders Lyon heading into Week 8.

A bottom of the table clash took place in Marseille on Sunday, with Albi coming out on top as they defeated Olympique Marseille 2-1 at a blustery Stade Roger Lebert.

The conditions were favourable to Marseille in the first half and they opened the scoring as Cindy Caputo brought the ball down on the edge of the area and sent a searching cross to the far post, where an unmarked Viviane Asseyi was waiting to slot home the opener.

In the second half, Albi took advantage of the wind and snatched all three points courtesy of a Kimberley Cazeau brace. The forward's equalizer came in the 53rd minute as she made a charging run on goal, dispatching of a Marseille defender, before firing home from an acute angle to beat Genevieve Richard in the home goal.

Cazeau latched onto a slick move in the 80th minute, as the ball beautifully split the defensive line to allow the striker a glimpse of goal and she made no mistake in smashing the ball past Richard to grab the winner.

Bordeaux have claimed fourth-place in week seven as they completed a narrow victory over Guingamp at the Stade Fred Aubert. A balanced match took place in Saint Brieuc on Sunday, but as Bordeaux took control - it was their solidity and defensive organisation that really proved the difference in the end.

Following a cagey first half, Carol Rodrigues broke the deadlock for the Girondines in the 62nd minute as she slotted home from close range.