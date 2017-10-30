WSL2 review: Goals galore in week four

Ocean Rolandsen and Charlie Devlin (L-R)| Photo: Ian Randall

After the first round of Conti Cup fixtures, WSL2 returned to action and there was plenty of it.

London Bees 2-3 Millwall Lionesses

The first match of a WSL and Conti Cup double header and it was quite a match. The Bees took the lead just a few minutes with a goal by Jo Wilson. Emma Beckett doubled the lead just a few minutes later.

Millwall got themselves back into the tie when Charlie Devlin scored. She also helped them to equalise with a volley just after the second half started. The Lionesses sealed the victory when they were awarded a penalty after a handball in the box. That lead to the Bees going down to 10 and Ashlee Hincks converted from the spot.

Doncaster 6-0 Aston Villa

This game was Emma Coates' last game in charge as she moves onto a role as a Women’s National Specialist coach, mainly working with the England U18-U20s teams. What a farewell this was. Kirsty Hanson put the Belles ahead a few minutes after the start. Rebecca Rayner added another goal but then that was it for the first half. The Belles firmly put their foot on the gas in the second half and scored 4 more goals, with Leandra Little, Hanson and Jess Sigsworth all contributing.

Oxford 2-2 Brighton

The first of 2 draws this weekend in WSL2 occured when Oxford hosted Brighton. Before the match, the only thing that separated these two teams was one point between them in the standings. It looked to be a close game between the two.

The first half had plenty of opportunities for both teams to take the lead but they just couldn't be separated. Ini Umotong broke the deadlock for the Seagulls after Sophie Perry floated a ball in and she slotted home against her former club. Chloe Chivers equalised for Oxford later on. Oxford then went into the lead when Taome Oliver put the ball in the back of the net as assisted by Ella Franklin-Fraiture. Perry went from provider to scorer after she scored a free kick to rescue a point for Brighton.

Sheffield 0-4 Durham

Durham ran out as emphatic winners in this match which saw them rise to 2nd in WSL2. This was yet another match where the first half saw plenty of action but no goals.

The second half however was where the goals were at. Nicola Worthington broke the deadlock just moments after the restart scoring the rebound after her first attempt was saved. Abi Cottam added another when she slotted the ball home. Rachel Lee added a third and Jordan Atkinson put the game out of reach with 10 minutes to go.

Watford 1-1 Tottenham

The second draw of the weekend saw Watford finally pick up their first point of the season after a faltering start. Tottenham however added to their great points tally as they seem to be adapting well to life in WSL2.

Yet another match with no first half goals. Plenty of attempts were made on goal, including a penalty, but a combination of the woodwork and great goalkeeping kept the match even.

After almost an hour of goalless action, Adekite Fatuga-Dada volleyed Watford into the lead but Spurs soon equalised to keep things level. Again, as in the first half, further chances were denied by woodwork and goalkeeping. Watford will come away from the match with a huge morale boost they need to push on whereas Tottenham might be dissapointed but have a big test up ahead both in the Conti Cup and the league.