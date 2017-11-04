Toppserien week 22 – Review: Stabæk secure third place in last game of the season

Source: Vavel UK

After 21 interesting round of games, we already knew that LSK had secured the league title and that Avaldsnes had claimed second-place. However, with one round left to play there was still a lot to play for, for both Stabæk and Klepp who both had a shot at taking bronze. Before today, Stabæk had a one point lead down to Klepp.

There was also some excitement at the bottom of the table, where Medkila could mathematically still secure safety. Medkila, who were last, had three points up to Grand-Bodø, but Medkila had a goal difference that was seven goals worse. A lot had to go Medkilas way if they should overtake Grand-Bodø and get a relegation playoff game rather than direct relegation.

For the other teams there were plenty of possibilities of getting a better placement in the table, and whilst not as decisive as medals or relegation, it still mattered.

Stabæk and Klepp battle for third in games against Trondheims-Ørn and Arna-Bjørnar respectively

We start with the fight for third place. Stabæk was up against Trondheims-Ørn in a game that would also be the last ever game for Trine Rønning who has announced her retirement.

Rønning has played in the league for 20 seasons and played a remarkable 400 matches for three clubs and scored 134 goals. She has won eight cup trophies and six league titles and represented Norway on 164 occasions. She is one of the games biggest legends, and with a win today she could add another medal to the collection. However, Rønning and Stabæk were up against Trondheims-Ørn, who was actually the club that gave Rønning her first Toppserien game when she was just 15 years old, and they’re not an easy opponent.

Trondheims-Ørn got the better start to the game when Rakel Engesvik scored after just 17 minutes. Stabæk made it in an equal game after 32 minutes when none other than Rønning got on the scoresheet.

Trondheims-Ørn retook the lead five minutes before halftime through Elen Sagmo Melhus, but just as everyone thought 1-2 would be the scoreline at halftime, Melissa Bjånesøy made it 2-2. Stabæk didn’t look back in second-half as they scored a further 3 goals to make it 5-2. Synne Jensen scored a brace and Andrea Wilmann scored one.

Klepp could have taken third place with a win if Stabæk dropped points, but they couldn’t get a goal past Arna-Bjørnar in a game that ended 0-0. Therefore Stabæk ended up taking third place with 3 points. Klepp ended the season in fourth place.

Medkila suffers heavy defeat against Avaldsnes, while Grand-Bodø can breathe a sigh of relief despite loss to Kolbotn

Grand-Bodø knew that a lot of things would have to go wrong if Medkila should overtake them in the table, but they could ensure they would put the nail in Medkila’s coffin if they could take just one point in their game against Kolbotn. Kolbotn have struggled this season, but a brace from Juliette Kemppi did secure them a 2-0 win against Grand-Bodø.

Despite Grand-Bodø’s loss, Medkila needed a minor miracle if they wanted to overtake Grand-Bodø, but their opponents today, Avaldsnes were just too strong for them. Avaldsnes scored five unanswered goals to win 5-0. Emily Gielnik, Anna Jøsendal, Andreia Rosa De Andrade, Francielle and Elise Thorsnes all scored for Avaldsnes.

This means that Medkila is directly relegated, while Grand-Bodø have to play a playoff game against Urædd who finished second in the division below Toppserien.

LSK finished the season with a win against Vålerenga and Røa finishes fifth with win over Sandviken

LSK won the league earlier in the season but were eager for revenge when they took on Vålerenga who defeated them in semifinal in the cup. Våleranga started strong and Camilla Kur gave Vålerenga the lead in the 3rd minute. LSK’s Sophie Haug scored after 25 minutes to even the scoreline.

A golden five minutes in the second half, which started with Haug’s second goal of the game in the 73rd minute, all but guaranteed LSK the win. Two minutes after Haug's 2-1 goal, Emilie Haavi scored to make it 3-1. Another two minutes later and Haug got her hat trick and made it 4-1. Ingrid Kvarnvolden scored LSK’s fifth goal of the game in the 82nd minute. Vålerenga got one back five minutes before the final whistle through Elise Krieghoff, but it was to no avail as the game ended 5-2.