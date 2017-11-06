Division 1 Féminine Week 8 Review: OM slip to the bottom of the table

Eight weeks into the 2017/2018 season in Division 1 Féminine brought a relegation battle between Fleury 91 and a struggling Olympique de Marseille. We also saw two of the best teams in France face each other as Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC kicked off on Saturday night.

Fleury 91 2 - 1 OM

​Last season, Marseille were the story of the year as they managed to finish in fourth place after being promoted from the second division that year. They have lost some key players during the summer transfer window but not many would have expected them to struggle as much they have this season.

Their woes continued this weekend as they lost away to fellow strugglers Fleury 91 in what could be seen as a potential six-pointer. OM started off the match well, taking the lead after Cindy Caputo headed home a free-kick in the 14th minute and held on to that lead until half time. The second half saw Fleury draw level through Tess Laplacette who pounced on a rebound in the 60th minute and equalised for her team.

New signing, Daphné Corboz then scored the game-winning goal in the 70th minute with a lovely free-kick that went into the top corner.

This was Fleury's first win of the season which not only lifts them off the bottom of the table but also puts them within three points of safety. For OM, they are now winless in eight games and cannot seem to find a way to see out games long enough to get all three points. With quite a few weeks still left in the season, one wonders how they will turn this around before the January transfer window and not be left floundering at the bottom of the standings.

PSG 3 - 1 Montpellier

PSG are a different team this season and they showed it by beating rivals Montpellier by a 3-1 scoreline. Last season, Montpellier pipped PSG to a Champions League spot and did so by beating the Parisiennes in the spring to cement their second place finish.

This season is a different story as Montpellier are struggling to keep up with both PSG and champions OL. Irene Paredes opened the scoring in the 19th minute when she converted Jenny Hermoso's set piece. Marie Laure-Delie made it two in the 40th minute after being found by Hermoso in the penalty area and then Marion Torrent grabbed the third in the 71st minute. Janice Cayman got the consolation goal for Montpellier in the 85th minute from the penalty spot but it was a case of too little, too late for the visitors.

The win pushed PSG into second while Montpellier slip into third, four points behind PSG. Both teams are still behind OL but a win of this magnitude will only increase the self-belief that PSG have in themselves this season. Montpellier will have to take stock of this game and try to remove the costly errors that allowed PSG to score three goals against them.

Soyaux 1 - 2 Guingamp

ASJ Soyaux succumbed to their third defeat of the season after a great start to their campaign. EA Guingamp were the victors this time around thanks to goals by Désiré Oparanozie and an own goal by Laura Bourgouin.

Anaïs Dumont put Soyaux ahead in the fifth minute when she got to the rebound from Bourgoin's effort. Soyaux stayed in front for most of the match but then lost concentration late in the second half, which allowed Guingamp to snatch the win. Oparanozie levelled things up in the 84th minute and then Bourgouin put the ball into her own net in the 87th minute to give the away side the win.

This was a big win for Guingamp as it lifted them out of the relegation zone, albeit only three points above it. In order to stay in the top division for another season though, results like this will be welcome in whatever way they come for Guingamp. Soyaux now sit in sixth place after their loss and will look to try and find a positive result next time out.

Albi 0 - 5 OL

ASPTT Albi were no match for Olympique Lyonnais as the reigning champions ran out as 5-0 winners this weekend away at Albi. Ada Hegerberg and Eugénie Le Sommer continued their battle to finish top of the goalscoring charts with a goal each in the fifth and 56th minutes of the game.

Saki Kumagai made it three in the 67th minute with a nicely taken penalty, Camille Abily made it four in the 73rd minute and then Griedge Mbock Bathy got on the scoresheet as well in stoppage time. OL had too much quality for Albi and it showed as they had full control of the game from the first whistle to the last.

OL stay top of the league, with a two-point gap between them and second place, and will look to extend that lead in three rounds-worth of time when they welcome PSG to their stadium. Albi are not in the relegation zone but will still be looking over their shoulders nervously from their position in eighth as they are only four points away from the bottom.

Bordeaux 2 - 3 Paris

FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Paris FC served up a spectacular match to open this round of fixtures in a five goal game that saw Paris win at the death.

Gaëtane Thiney continued her great start to the season when she nabbed her eighth goal this season in the 36th minute of the game. Solene Barbance put Bordeaux back in the game with a goal in the 63rd minute and then Ami Otaki put Paris FC back in front in the 81st minute. Brazilian Carol Rodrigues pulled Bordeaux level again four minutes later and then Mathilde Bourdieu found the winner for Paris FC in the 89th minute of the game.

The newly formed Paris FC now sit in fourth place, having recovered from a run of two losses in a row and will be looking to put themselves into the conversation for the title in the coming weeks. Bordeaux will look back at this game as points lost as they gave as good as they got until the very end. The loss dropped them down to fifth place, level on points with Paris but one place lower due to head-to-head.

Lille 0 - 2 Rodez

Newcomers Lille OSC could not find a way past Rodez AF and ended up on the wrong end of a 2-0 defeat. Océane Saunie scored the quickest goal of the round after 52 seconds to put Rodez ahead. The visitors then had to wait a long time before Coralie Austry secured the points with her goal in the 76th minute.

Lille are performing well in their first top flight season as even though they lost, they sit in seventh and a good five points clear of the relegation zone. Rodez will breathe a sigh of relief due to their win today as it lifted them out of the relegation battle and into tenth place. Both sides will look to get more points in the coming weeks and distance themselves even further from the drop zone before the winter break.