All change at Rosengård

Credit: scanpix/Erik Mårtensson

In what’s been a busy start to the month, Rosengård have confirmed Jonas Eidevall will return to take charge for the new season as well as announcing a few new deals and who won’t be returning to Malmö.

Jonas Eidevall returns

After the departure of Jack Majgaard Jensen, Malin Levenstad has been in temporary charge of the former Swedish champions but will be relinquishing her interim role at the end of the month with Jonas Eidevall taking charge for the 2018 season.

Already familiar with Rosengård from his time as assistant coach in 2012 and head coach between 2013 and 2014, Eidevall will return to Malmö after two seasons with Superettan team, Helsingborgs IF. Upon his return he will link up with Levenstad – who was captain during his last stint – and Kenneth Mattsson who will both assist him.

Having won the league in 2013, Eidevall’s return is set to be a happy one for Rosengård who’ve missed out on the league title for two years running but their youthful coach will be looking to return them to the top. Speaking to Skånesport, the 34-year-old has stated that his team will be the fastest in Sweden, looking to make his team controlled and attacking employing a high press that leaves their opposition little time.

Eidevall has signed an initial contact for two years.

Departures

Opting not to offer either Anita Assante or Erin McLeod new deals for the 2018 season, both will be leaving, the former to pursue football elsewhere in Europe, the latter will return to North America with a view to regaining her spot at Canada’s number one for the World Cup.

Although the Skåne side offered Ella Masar a new deal for the new year, the American opted to turn down their offer and has reportedly already agreed terms with a top European club.

Young prospects

Around Rosengård since 2013, Zećira Mušović has signed a new deal that will keep her in Malmö until 2020. In and out of the squad over the last few years, Mušović has shown she’s more than capable of taking on the responsibility that goes with the number #1 shirt, though her season has been stilted with rotation between herself and McLeod. With the departure of the Canadian, Mušović is set to hold down the starting spot, consistent playing time enough to get the best out of the shot-stopper who sports director Therese Sjögran believes will be the new Swedish number one “in a few years.”

After impressing in her debut Damallsvenskan season with Limhamn Bunkeflo, 18-year-old midfielder Nellie Lilja has made the cross-city switch to FCR, signing for three years. Working her way through the Swedish youth ranks, Lilja has taken to the top flight like a duck to water and has been a consistent fixture for LB07 since making her Elitettan bow at 15.

With “high ambitions,” Lilja has stated that she will continue her “wholehearted commitment” to football for both club and country, happy for the challenge ahead.

<a id='J_k3Pv4fT-tYJuDpekElyA' class='gie-single' href='http://www.gettyimages.co.uk/detail/479103322' target='_blank' style='color:#a7a7a7;text-decoration:none;font-weight:normal !important;border:none;display:inline-block;'>Embed from Getty Images</a><script>window.gie=window.gie||function(c){(gie.q=gie.q||[]).push(c)};gie(function(){gie.widgets.load({id:'J_k3Pv4fT-tYJuDpekElyA',sig:'kLs2I0J3PBHUNFVTrT8Rn4vTaLqPoxLu5LsXTS3bD70=',w:'594px',h:'396px',items:'479103322',caption: true ,tld:'co.uk',is360: false })});</script><script src='//embed-cdn.gettyimages.com/widgets.js' charset='utf-8' async></script>

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd

Announced as a Rosengård player just five days ago, current Djurgården midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd signed for the Swedish giants for two years, stating that she was both “proud and happy” to sign for FCR. Already earmarked as one of the emerging talents in Sweden, the 20-year-old has been on the verge of earning her first senior cap and was looking set to continue her upward curve until it was announced that she’d torn her ACL.

The news came just four days after signing for Rosengård and happened during one of her last training sessions with DIF – unironically on the day she was announced to Rosengård – ahead of the last game of the year and is undoubtedly a blow to both player and team. Still young, it’s the second time Rytting Kaneryd has injured the ACL on that side, as well as suffering two meniscus injuries in her short career and the long road to recovery is one she already knows.

The initial prognosis has Rytting Kaneryd ruled out for 6-8 eight months, though she could conceivably be out for the entire 2018 season.