Joe Montemurro named new Arsenal boss

Credit: Getty/Joosep Martinson

W-League winner, Joe Montemurro has been named the new coach of Arsenal and will take charge imminently.

Losa makes an exit

After three years with Arsenal that consistently brought about cup success but league struggles, Pedro Martinez Losa and Arsenal parted company just after the international break last month. Put in temporary charge, Losa’s former assistant Ismael García stated that he had no wish to take up the role on a permanent basis as the club looked for the next person to lead them.

Joe Montemurro

Reported by the BBC on Friday and confirmed today, Arsenal have agreed terms with 48-year-old Montemurro.

Best known for his time with Melbourne City where he lead the newly founded team to an inaugural W-League double in 2015 boasting an unbeaten league record, Montemurro made the switch to the men’s side on a full-time basis in 2016, leaving Jess Fishlock to take the reins.

A Melbourne native, Montemurro has never coached outside of Victoria, let alone Australia and will have to adapt to the English league – though his short playing career included two spells in Italy as well as a brief stint in Switzerland.

Embed from Getty Images

Exciting challenges ahead

Montemurro took the time to thank City for all their support during his time, allowing him to “develop and grow both professionally and personally,” before speaking of the “honour” of taking charge at Arsenal. “Excited,” by the challenges to come in WSL, the Australian has stated that he’s “really looking forward” to joining up with the “talented staff and players” at the London club.

During the 2015 season Montemurro worked with Arsenal favourite, Kim Little who spoke highly of him, saying, “He has the qualities that we need to achieve our goals.” Still faltering in both the league and league cup, the coach will have his work cut out for him at Arsenal with little time to affect serious changes, the league title already slipping away.

Quotes taken from www.arsenal.com