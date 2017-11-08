Nikita Parris signs new deal with Manchester City

Credit: Getty/Tom Flathers

Earlier today pacey attacker, Nikita Parris signed a new contract that will keep her at Manchester City until the end of next season.

Parris eyes European success

Signed from Everton last year after spending the 2015 season on loan with Manchester City as they rose up the table and eventually finished second, having pushed Chelsea to the last day. A permanent fixture in the title-winning City side, Nikita Parris flourished at the Manchester club, just 35 miles from her Toxteth home.

Shortlisted as one of the Young Players of the Year in 2015, Parris continued to develop throughout 2016, earning a call-up into the England senior squad and eventually sealing a place in the squad for Euro 2017.

Having won all three domestic pieces of silverware with City in her time with the club and Parris is hungry to add European honours to her impressive CV saying, “It’s time to impose ourselves in Europe." Looking to keep hold of all three trophies currently in City’s possession, Parris is aware that, “It’s a lot of pressure,” but remains hopeful the team can “win the quadruple.”

Grateful for Cushing’s guidance

Away from the trophy cabinet, the winger is happy with her progression at the club saying, “it feels amazing,” to have signed a new deal with the Citizens, “a fighting desire and enthusiasm,” to play for the team enough to drive her. “On a journey,” with the Sky Blues that’s, “shaped her as a person,” Parris was full of praise for coach Nick Cushing who has her total trust, the young coach, “one of the best” she’s ever been fortunate to work with.

Having developed from an out and out striker to a winger, Parris stated she’s “grateful” for Cushing’s input in her career. Given a healthy boost of confidence by the coaching staff at the CFA, with detailed analysis Parris is aware her game has been growing as her confidence has soared. In good goal scoring form, the winger is still looking for more goals, simply stating that, “If you score, you win games,” and if you don’t win games, you don’t win trophies.