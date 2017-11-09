UEFA Women’s Champions League Round of 16 – First leg round-up

Chelsea players celebrate. Source: Chelsea Football Club via Getty Images

BIIK-Kazygurt 0 – 7 Olympique Lyonnais

BIIK-Kazygurt were not given many chances against Olympique Lyon in this tie, and it was a long day at the office for the Kazakh side in the first leg. Prolific forward Ada Hegerberg needed just five minutes to give Lyon the lead, and it was also Hegerberg who, not long after, converted a penalty to make it 2-0 to the visitors.

Shortly before half time Camille Abily added another goal to the score line to make it 3-0. The second half was just a few minutes old when Amel Majri made it 4-0.

Hegerberg completed her hat-trick when she made it 5-0 with a little over 15 minutes to go, before Eugenie Le Sommer made it 6-0 two minutes later. Hegerberg wasn’t finished as she had another one in her. Her 7-0 goal was the last in the game.

Brescia CF 2 – 3 Montpellier HSC

It was another high scoring affair in the second UEFA Women’s Champions League game of the day when Brescia welcomed Montpellier at Stadium of Lumezzane.

However, this one was less one sided. Montpellier were seen as favourites before the game, but it was Brescia who got the best start. Brescias captain Cristiana Girelli gave the hosts the lead after eight minutes, but Montpellier’s Stina Blackstenius cancelled the opening goal out after 30 minutes.

Brescia quickly regained the lead when Girelli once again was there to give the Italians the lead, but as with the first goal, Montpellier had an answer and a few minutes before half time Janice Cayman levelled the game. The second half did not have as many goals, but we did eventually find a winner, when Swedish defender Linda Sembrant got on the scoresheet after 58 minutes and made it 3-2 to Montpellier.

An important away win for Montpellier before the two sides face each other again in France next week.

Gintra Universitetas 0 – 6 FC Barcelona

Gintra hung in for as long as they could, but had to see Barcelona leave Šiauliai central stadium with a 6-0 win before the return leg in Barcelona a week from now.

Barcelona got their first goal after 35 minutes when Aitana Bonmatí connected with a cross and headed the ball into the net. Mariona Caldentey made it 2-0 right before half time.

Barcelona continued their dominance in the second half and Mariona got on the scoresheet once more when she made it 3-0. 10 minutes later Toni Duggan extended the lead, before two late goals from Olga Garcia and Nataša Andonova sealed the 6-0 win to Barcelona.

Sparta Praha 1 – 1 Linköpings FC

Rainy conditions and a pitch that had seen better days played its part in the match-up between Sparta Praha and Linköpings FC. It was an even game where the deadlock was broken shortly into the second half. Sparta got a free-kick on the edge of the area and Kylie Strom curled it past Cajsa Andersson in the Swedish goal. The Czech lead did not last long as just seven minutes later the Swedish champions levelled the game through Lina Hurtig.

The draw means that there is everything to play for in Linköping a week from now.

Fiorentina 0 – 4 Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg took their time but eventually scored four goals past Fiorentina. There were no goals in the first half, but once Wolfsburg got their first they never looked back. Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir made it 1-0 to the Germans after 49 minutes, and Pernille Harder followed that up with Wolfsburg’s second goal five minutes later. Gunnarsdóttir got herself another goal when she made it 3-0 at the hour mark. Alex Popp joined in on the fun when she made it 4-0.

Chelsea 3 – 0 FC Rosengård

Bar a good spell early in the second-half from FC Rosengård this game belonged to Chelsea. Chelsea dominated the first half, creating a number of chances, and if it had not been for Zećira Mušović it could have easily been more than a 1-0 lead for Chelsea at half time.

Fran Kirby was the one to give the English side the lead. Ramona Bachmann scored her first goal of the season when she put one past Mušović after 66 minutes to make it 2-0, and when Gilly Flaherty made it 3-0 after 73 minutes the game was decided.

The 3-0 win means Chelsea already have one leg into the quarterfinals.

LSK 0 – 5 Manchester City

Last year’s semi-finalists from Manchester City travelled to Lillestrøm in Norway to face LSK in another one-sided affair. Two first half goals from Demi Stokes and Izzy Christiansen, the latter on a penalty, was enough to give City a 2-0 lead at halftime. Claire Emslie added a third for the Citizens after 69 minutes, before Jane Ross scored a quick four minute brace to give City a 5-0 win and a perfect lead heading into the second leg next week.

Stjarnan 1 – 2 Slavia Praha

When Stjarnan beat Rossyianka in the last round it was the first ever victory in a knockout round for an Icelandic team. In this tie they welcomed Slavia Praha who currently lead the Czech league. Slavia took the lead through Petra Divišová after 36 minutes, but Lára Pedersen got Stjarnan back into it after 69 minutes when she equalised. However, Stjarnans joy was short lived as Kateřina Svitková gave Slavia the lead once more two minutes later. There were no more goals in the game and Slavia take an important away win.