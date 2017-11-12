Kristianstad, LB07, Piteå and Växjö announce contract extensions

Source: Getty

A number of Damallsvenskan club have started assembling their squads ahead of the 2018 season and are slowly starting to announce new signings, contract extensions and departures.

Piteå IF

Piteå IF recently announced that Cecilia Edlund, Madelen Janogy, Faith Ikidi and June Pedersen had all signed new contract extensions and now the northern Swedish club has announced that even more players have put pen to paper on a new deal. Emelie Lövgren and Lena Blomkvist, who have played eleven and nine seasons for Piteå respectively, have both signed new one-year contracts with an option for a further year.

Lövgren has 144 Damallsvenskan matches to her name, while Blomkvist has 121 and it goes without saying that it is two highly experienced players who have chosen to continue their career with Piteå. Another Piteå player who has chosen to stay is Ellen Löfqvist. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for Piteå ever since joining two seasons ago, and has played 33 games for the club (30 from start).

IF Limhamn Bunkeflo (LB07)

Elsewhere LB07 have started revealing the players that are set to stay with the Malmö club, and which are leaving. As previously reported, Nellie Lilja has made the cross city switch to FC Rosengård, but other players have chosen to stay with LB07. Midfielder Anna Welin and defender Anna Björk Kristjánsdóttir were integral parts of LB07 this season and it will delight LB07 fans to hear that both have signed on for one more season. Welin signed an extension, while Kristjánsdóttir had an option for another year that has been activated. 22-year-old goalkeeper Emma Lind has also signed a one year contract extension.

Kristianstads DFF

Kristianstad are another club who have announced that key players have extended their contracts. Mia Carlsson, who has been with the club since the 2009 season, has signed a new deal that will see her play her 10th season with the club next year. The defender has recently been a regular call-up for the Swedish National team. American midfielder Becky Edwards has also signed on for one more season, as has Belgian forward Tine Schryvers. Edwards has been an important player for the club this season and has started 21 out of 21 matches. Schryvers suffered with an injury for most of the season, but she came back strong and showed what an asset she could be to the team.

Lastly, Sif Atladottir also put pen to a new contract. The Icelandic defender has been one of the clubs most important players since she arrived in 2011, and she keeps getting better and better. Atladottir has signed on for two more seasons, while the three others signed new one year contracts.

Växjö DFF

Växjö earned promotion to Damallsvenskan from Elitettan this season, and the Damallsvenskan newcomers have awarded several of their players with a new contract after their promotion was guaranteed. goalkeeper Jennie Svärd-Husu, defenders Anna Hjälmkvist and Nellie Ohlsson, midfielders Jonna Ståhl, Frida Boriero, Elin Nilsson, Alexandra Jonasson and Malin Fors and forwards Sofia Johansson and Anna Anvegård have all signed new contracts with Växjö. Anvegård, in particular, had drawn interest from elsewhere, but the forward, who has scored an incredible 89 goals the last three seasons signed a new two year contract with the club.