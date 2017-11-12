Damallsvenskan Week 22 Review: Another season draws to a close

Source: Vavel UK

There was not a lot to play for in the last round of games this season, but there was a battle for third.

Linköpings FC had already secured the title, FC Rosengård had taken second and we already knew that KIF Örebro and Kvarnsvedens IK had to suffer the agony of getting relegated. However, two teams still has a realistic chance of finishing third in the league.

The battle for third

Eskilstuna and Piteå were the two teams who could still finish third, with the former having the advantage of being two points ahead in the table. Eskilstuna had a game against Vittsjö to look forward too, while Piteå had a tough game against Djurgården. Djurgården could also overtake Piteå if they beat them today.

Piteå looked like a team on a mission against Djurgården. Nina Jakobsson gave PIF the lead after 20 minutes and Madelen Janogy extended that lead after 38 minutes. Jakobsson and Janogy each got another one in the second half to make it 4-0, before Hanna Persson also got on the scoresheet and made it 5-0. Djurgården got a consolation goal ten minutes before the final whistle through Alexandra Höglund.

The win ended up not being enough for Piteå, as Eskilstuna managed to take the win against Vittsjö. Vittsjö got the best start when Linda Sallström made it 1-0 after just 2 minutes. This lead lasted until the 56th minute when Vaila Barsley equalised for Eskilstuna. Olivia Schough scored Eskilstuna’s second not long after and with no more goals in the game that was the winning goal.

Eskilstuna end the season in third place and Piteå finishes fourth. Vittsjö finish in 10th place.

Wins for Linköping, Hammarby, Kristianstad and Göteborg

Djurgården's loss meant Kristianstad could overtake them if they could win against Elitettan bound Kvarnsveden. It ended up being a game with plenty of goals. Rita Chikwelu converted a pen after 10 minutes to give Kristianstad the lead, and Becky Edwards made it 2-0 eight minutes later. League top scorer Tabitha Chawinga gave Kvarnsveden a lifeline when she made it 2-1 almost immediately after.

That result stood until the 60th minute when Kristianstad got another penalty, and Chikwelu once again converted. Therese Ivarsson further made it 4-1, but Kvarnsveden managed to get one back when Elizabeth Addo scored with a quarter of an hour to go. Hanna Sandström put the game beyond doubt when she made it 5-2 to Kristianstad, the final score.

Kristianstad overtake Djurgården and finish sixth.

Elsewhere, Linköping finished the season on a high. The champions suffered a heavy defeat in their last league game, but despite resting several players, they managed to get a 1-0 win against a battling Limhamn Bunkeflo (LB07) side in their final game of the season. The lone goal of the game came in the 80th minute through Lisa Lantz. Linköping finish the season with 51 points, which is nine points more than Rosengård.

FC Rosengård finished their season with a 1-0 loss to Hammarby. Rosengård rested most of their usual starters and in the end, the replacements couldn’t overcome a Hammarby side that has been a positive acquaintance this season. There was only one goal in the game, and it came after just nine minutes through Kajsa Sund. Hammarby finishes the season in 7th place.

The last game was between Kopparsberg/Göteborg FC (KGFC) who secured another season in Damallsvenskan last weekend and relegated KIF Örebro. KIF have had a disappointing season and their last game of the season also ended in a loss, when KGFC took home a 1-0 win. Rebecka Blomqvist made it 1-0 after 22 minutes. KGFC even got a 2-0 goal, but Taylor Leach’s goal was ruled out and KGFC would have to make do with a 1-0 win.

KIF end the season in last palce, while their win today sees KGFC climb to eight place.