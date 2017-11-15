Vivianne Miedema happy with home win

Credit: Getty/David Price

Following on from their home win over Sunderland we spoke to Arsenal new girl, Vivianne Miedema about adjusting to the English league.

Positives

Only having recently moved to London from Munich, where she’d be plying her trade in the Frauen-Bundesliga since 2014, Miedema has settled well, getting a fast feel for her new team and surroundings. With upheaval behind the scenes that have seen coach, Pedro Martinez Losa leave his post, the young attacker is adjusting well and looking for more stability,

“Good, well, I think it was a tough start with everything that went on but right now it’s better and it’s going well.”

With Joe Montemurro’s arrival imminent, the Dutch dynamo is looking forward to working with the highly-regarded coach,

“I’ve heard he’s a good manager so I can’t wait to work with him, Ismael [Garcia] is doing well but I’m really happy that he’s coming in soon.”

Gelling well with her new teammates, Miedema had already opened her account with the Gunners before she curled the ball around Rachael Laws just after the hour though she sheepishly admitted she’s always happy to score, the three points in the bigger positive from a hard afternoon’s graft,

“It’s always good to score a goal but three points today, that’s the most important thing so I’m happy – I also heard that Chelsea dropped points so that’s really good for us too.”

Although the WSL is arguably a league on the up, it lacks the solid foundations Miedema was used to in Germany, the decades of hard work put in enough to make the Frauen-Bundesliga one of the most competitive and fascinating in the world and the striker admits that the English league isn’t there yet though remains positive about the increasing standard,

“I think German league is still better, if you look at the league and the teams, there are more teams that are at a higher level but English league is coming up and you can see that and it’s a good thing.”