Damallsvenskan transfer round-up: Plenty happening in the Swedish window

Credit: Getty/Trond Tandberg

The season may be over but there’s still plenty of news coming out of Sweden with players moving clubs as if they were playing an elaborate game of musical chairs, we’ve got the recent news you might have missed.

With plenty of work still to be done, DIF have confirmed that Hallbera Gisladóttir will be the second departure this window after Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Rosengård), Malin Diaz – who signed for a year – remains their only acquisition so far.

Having confirmed the departures of Malin Diaz (Djurgården), Nathalie Björn (Rosengård) and Ingrid Schjelderup (unknown) there has been some positive news for Eskilstuna fans. Vaila Barsley and Annica Svensson have both committed the next two seasons to United as Mimmi Larsson has signed on for one more year, Eskilstuna have made also made their first singing of the winter, bringing in attacking midfielder and Finnish U19, Julia Tunturi from TPS Åbo.

Though yet officially unconfirmed by the club, it’s been widely reported that relegated Kvarnsveden’s coach Jonas Björkegren will be the one to take over from the departing Viktor Eriksson.

Promoted side IFK Kalmar have already gotten their plans for next year’s Damallsvenskan season underway by extending out the contract of Elin Bergkvist for another season – with half of the team already set for the upcoming year. The team has also seen the departures of Lisa Malmström and Jonna Andersson with goalkeeper Lovisa Johansson choosing to hang up her gloves.

A side set for a busy winter, KG have already confirmed the departures of goalkeepers Line Johansen and Fanny Lund, as well as the midfield trio of Ebba Handfast, Sarah Teegarden and Marika Bergman-Lundin.

The Gothenburg team has also seen new deals given to the quartet of Taylor Leach, Beata Kollmats, Rebecka Blomqvist, and Nathalie Persson as well as bringing in Julia Roddar from downed Kvarnsveden.

A team not shy about getting business done early, KDFF have announced another contract extension this time for Amanda Edgren with the Swede extending her deal for another year.

Announced earlier today, Hanna Terry is the second player to leave Örebro for pastures greener, the 26-year-old having moved to Malmö based LB07 on a one-year deal.

A club looking down a long winter with another raft of departures, LFC have confirmed that Cláudia Neto won’t be returning for a fifth year with her new club as of yet unannounced. There has however been a new body through the door with Swedish back-up goalkeeper Hilda Carlén joining from Piteå with LFC number one, Cajsa Andersson going in the other direction.

Following the departure of Hilda Carlén to Linköping, the northern most team in Damallsvenskan have signed Cajsa Andersson from the league winners, the other news out of PIF that of Elin Bragnum extending her deal for another season.

A team with a lot of work to be done over the winter, Rosengard have confirmed another departure in that of summer signing Jenna Hellstrom. The traffic has not just been one way however as the southern team have signed Nathalie Björn from Djurgården and Lisa-Marie Utland from Røa.

Björn moves to Rosengård on the fringes of the Sweden squad already well versed in the league having featured heavily over the last four seasons for first AIK and most recently, Eskilstuna. FCR have also strengthened up top with the signing of Norwegian international Lisa-Marie Utland, the 25-year-old having enjoyed the best scoring season of her career, finishing the year with 17 (one shy of Toppserien golden boot winner Guro Reiten).