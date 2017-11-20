Chelsea Ladies sign Swedish star Jonna Andersson

Photo by TF-Images via Getty Images

Chelsea Ladies’ already strong squad just got even stronger with the addition of Jonna Andersson.

The Swede will officially join the club on the 29th of December when the transfer window opens.

Andersson joins from Linköping where she played for nine seasons and she was also teammates with Magdalena Eriksson who joined the Blues this summer. She won the league three times (2009, 2016 and 2017) with Linköping.

Andersson is a versatile defender who has primarily played as a left-back for Linköping and Sweden. She has represented the latter on 23 occasions, and she was part of the Sweden squad that participated in the Olympic Games in Rio and the one that participated at the European Championship in the Netherlands earlier this year.

She has been one of the best assist providers in the Swedish League and is known as a player who reads the game well and has a good eye for her teammates when she goes forward.

Delighted

It was an obviously delighted Andersson who spoke to Chelsea’s own website: “I’m very happy to sign for Chelsea," she said.

"It’s a great club, I know they have a huge project and I am excited to be part of that. I’m looking forward to joining up with the squad and starting a new challenge in my career.”

She also made sure to thank her former club Linköping for the nine years she had spent there.

“I also want to thank Linkopings FC for everything. I had nine very good years with the club, where I learned a lot and that’s why I’m here today.”

Chelsea’s manager Emma Hayes was happy to have landed the Swede: “Jonna is a player I am very excited about (…) She has a fantastic left foot and is among the top assist makers in Sweden and will add another dimension to our squad. She is a good character and a winner and is the perfect profile for what we are building here” she told the Chelsea website.

Rumours suggestd Chelsea already tried to sign the 24-year-old last winter, and Hayes confirmed that they had been keeping tap on the Swede for some time: “I have been keeping tabs on her for a while and this is the perfect time for her to take the next step in her career.”

Andersson will be cup tied for the remainder of the UEFA Women’s Champions League campaign since she played in the competition with Linköping.