Damallsvenskan transfer round-up: Göteborg, Hammarby and Piteå all announce important contract extensions

A very busy few days indeed around the Damallsvenskan.

Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC

Göteborg have already announced plenty of departures and extensions, and they now have extended the contracts of three important pieces ahead of next season. Their main striker, Pauline Hammarlund has put pen to a new contract, as has Finnish International Adelina Engman and one of their biggest prospects in Annahita Zamanian.

Hammarby

Hammarby exceeded everyone’s expectations this season, and they have now announced that a number of players have agreed to continue with the Stockholm based club. Their starting goalkeeper, Emma Holmgren, who in terms of safe percentages was the best performing goalkeeper in the league last season has signed a new two year contract.

Their captain, Olga Ekblom, and Cathrine Dahlström have also signed new contracts. The two have 14 and ten seasons for Hammarby under their belt. 21-year old Ellen Gibson has also extended her contact. Ekblom has signed on for one season, with a further season a possibility, while the other two have signed two-year contract with an option for another one.

Piteå

Piteå have likewise made some important offseason moves by extending Nina Jakobsson and Josefin Johansson’s contracts. Jakobsson played a part in every single league games last season, and Johansson is the club’s captain. Johansson also has nine caps for Sweden to her name and was a part of their squad for the European Championships earlier this year.

Felicia Karlsson and Frida Abrahamsson on the other hand is leaving the club, as is Hanne Pettersson who has announced her retirement.

Rosengård

Rosengård has continued to strengthen their squad, and have announced that they have acquired Scottish attacker Fiona Brown from their league rivals, Eskilstuna. She has signed a two year-deal with the club.

Eskilstuna

Eskilstuna might have lost Brown, but they have announced a few extensions. Defender Matilda Plan and midfielders Cajsa Åkerberg and Elin Rombing have all signed new one-year contracts, while youngster Cornelia Ellefors have signed a two-year contract with Eskilstuna.

IFK Kalmar

Damallsvenskan newcomers IFK Kalmar have announced that Valerie Carlson, Ida Andersson and Camilla Näslund won’t be making the step up to Damallsvenskan from Elitettan with IFK. 20-year old Emma Danielsson on the other hand has signed a new one-year contract. She was a regular starter last season. 22-year old defender Maja Träff Williams is also ready for one more year with the club.

Djurgården

Djurgården have added another strong option to their midfield as they have signed Irma Helin from Linköping. Helin made her Damallsvenskan debut as a 15-year old for Djurgården, so this is a bit of a homecoming for her. Helin had most of 2016 ruined by an injury.

Linköping

18-year-old Sara Olai joins Helin as a recent departure from the Swedish champions.

Vittsjö

Vittsjö have been rather quiet so far this offseason, but they have announced that 19-year-old Linnea Johansson has sadly decided to retire after sustaining two serious ACL injuries since joining the club in 2015.

They have also announced that they have hired the former FFC Frankfurt head coach Matt Ross as new co-coach. He will manage the team together with Thomas Mårtensson.