2019 Women’s World Cup Qualification (UEFA) – Group 4-7 round-up

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

A number of key results in Euro 2019 qualifying on another intriguing night of action.

Group 4

Hungary 0-1 Ukraine

Balmazújváros Varósi Stadion set the scene when Hungary welcomed Ukraine. It looked like the two teams would share the spoils for most of the game, but four minutes into the referees injury time, Daryna Apanaschenko popped up to decide the game. The Ukrainian captain secured her team the 1-0 win and the three points.

Ukraine now have four points after two games, while Hungary have one point after four games.

Group 5

Slovenia 5–0 Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands have had a rough start to their World Cup Qualifying campaign and it did not get better as they faced Slovenia. Lara Prašnikar scored a hat-trick for the hosts while Sara Agrež and Špela Rozmarič scored one each as Slovenia won 5-0.

The win gave Slovenia their first points in the group, while the Faroe Islands have zero points.

Group 6

Portugal 8–0 Moldova

Portugal put up a dominating display against Moldova and eventually won 8-0. Carolina Mendes opened the scoring after 19 minutes, before an own goal from Olga Cuşinova made it 2-0. Carole Costa made it a further 3-0 before half time. Another goal from Costa, a brace from Vanessa Marques and one a piece for Diana Silva and Dolores Silva in the second half ensured the 8-0 win.

Romania 3–1 Moldova

Moldova got their second loss in four days when they travelled to Romania. Romania’s Andreea Voicu scored a brace, while Moldova’s Eugenia Miron managed to score both for her own team and for Romania, as Romania won 3-1.

Portugal 0–1 Italy

Italy took home a narrow win when they went up against Portugal at Estádio António Coimbra da Mota in Estoril. Portugal had 16 attempts, but they rarely troubled Laura Giuliani in Italy’s goal as only two of their shots were on goal. Italy on the other hand had nine attempts, where a majority, five, were on goal. One of these shots on goal proved to be the decider when Daniela Sabatino made it 1-0 after 37 minutes. That was the only goal of the game.

Group 7

Austria 2-0 Israel

Austria were on top against Israel in their World Cup qualifier. The European Championship semi-finalists had sixteen total attempts to Israel’s zero, but Austria’s efficiency left a lot to be desired as Austria “only” won 2-0. Sarah Puntigam gave the hosts a good start when she made it 1-0 after 12 minutes. Nina Burger doubled the tally after 57 minutes.

Serbia 1–2 Spain

There was excitement until the very end when Serbia welcomed Spain in Belgrade. Pre-match favourites Spain got the game off to a good start when Jennifer Hermoso scored her third goal of the qualifying campaign and made it 1-0 after 13 minutes. However, Serbia got back into it with a little over ten minutes to go through Nevena Damjanović. Just as we all thought that was it, Barcelona’s Patricia Guijarro scored the decisive goal that gave Spain a 2-1 win.

Finland 4–0 Israel

Finland made it two wins from two when they played Israel, who on the other hand have no points after four games. A good fifteen minutes from Finland was enough to seal their win. Kaisa Collin made it 1-0 after 40 minutes, and Linda Sällström doubled the lead three minutes later. Emmi Alanen scored Finland’s third after 52 minutes, before Sällström got her second of the game to make it 4-0 after 55 minutes.

This game also marked Anna Westerlund’s 100th game for Finland. An impressive achievement.

Spain 4–0 Austria

Spain–Austria was a re-match of the quarterfinal at the European Championship earlier this year. Back then, Austria emerged victorious after beating Spain on penalties. This time, however, it was Spain who was on top. Alexia Putellas, Patricia Guijarro, Irene Paredes and Virginia Torrecilla all got on the scoresheet in a convincing 4-0 win.