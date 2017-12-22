Ella Masar McLeod makes VfL Wolfsburg switch

Credit: Getty/Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis

Long-since rumoured, it was finally announced on Thursday that Ella Masar has signed for German champions, VfL Wolfsburg.

Versatility

An intelligent and adaptable player, Masar found herself utilised across the length and breadth of the pitch at former club Rosengård, the American’s career given a new lease of life when she looked all but set to call time. However, it was in Malmö where Masar thrived, consistently one of FCR’s most important players, picking up the slack across the park, driving in attack and shielding in defence.

Wolfsburg’s third signing of the winter, Masar is the third to join from Damallsvenskan – Claudia Neto and Kristine Minde both having been signed from Linköping – the Swedish league providing WOB with some of their most notable recent signings.

A good move for all

Signed on a free transfer after declining a new contract at Rosengård, Masar ticks a number of boxes for the German giants, the American hailed by sports director Ralf Kellermann as, “an absolute all-rounder.” Glad the 31-year-old can be used in a number of roles across the pitch, Kellermann is delighted that Masar not only “brings a lot of international experience” but is “a real team player” and “a top reinforcement.”

With rumbles of the move heard last month, Masar has been candid about the calibre of players she’ll be linking up with – though respectfully not divulging her new club until everything was ready. Set to be playing with “the best players in the world”, the American is looking forward to the challenges that await her in Lower Saxony. F

ascinated by the “Germany style of football,” that pairs “team work and hard training” Masar is joining the club she believes to be “the most professional club in women’s football” that “works at the highest level.”