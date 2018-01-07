WSL1 Review: Goals galore

Liverpool Ladies enjoyed a successful win (photo: Getty Images / Andrew Powell)

After the winter break, the WSL1 returned to action in 2018 and there was plenty of it. Here's the roundup of the weekend's action.

Bristol City 2-1 Everton

The Vixens kicked off 2018 with a win against Everton. Lauren Hemp scored in either half to give Bristol their second win in the league. Everton got a consolation 15 minutes from time but it wasn't to be.

Liverpool 8-0 Yeovil Town

Liverpool not only won but thrashed Yeovil 8-0 with the biggest win of any team in the league this season. Beth England started off the scoring half an hour in and went on to score three more.

That marked her first hat trick and also seriously added to her goal tally for this season. Caroline Weir, Jess Clarke and Laura Coombs all added to the tally with Yeovil making the long journey home still without a goal or any points to show for their efforts.

Sunderland 3-0 Birmingham

Sunderland go into 2018 on the right foot after their win against a Birmingham team languishing near the bottom of WSL1. It was going to be a close game between the two and the first half had no goals. 10 minutes into the second half, Dominique Bruinenberg put the Lady Black Cats ahead but it was then a while before the win was secured. Hayley Sharp doubled the lead and Abbey Joice put the stamp on it late in injury time.

Sunderland were too good for Birmingham on the day. However, Birmingham must be asking questions of themselves and will look to get back to winning ways next weekend.

Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal

The London derby. It's always been a tough and scrappy game between the two and this one was no different. Chelsea came into the game on fine form and Arsenal were well up for it with a new manager, Joe Montemurro, taking the helm. Chelsea struck first with Maren Mjelde prodding the ball home in a goalmouth scramble. Arsenal drew level in the second half with Vivianne Miedema the scorer.

It didn't last long with Ji putting the Blues ahead. Dominique Janssen then drew the Gunners level yet again from a set piece. It took a own goal for Chelsea to get the win. Sari van Veenendaal had just made a good save then debutant Jonna Andersson put the ball across goal and Sari dragged the ball across the line.

Reading 2-5 Manchester City

This was yet another cracker of a game as expected but City showed just why they are top and unbeaten. Nadia Nadim had her dream debut when she headed the ball into the net just a few minutes in. It looked like it was going to be a long day for Reading.

It got even worse for them when Claire Emslie doubled the Sky Blues' lead. Reading responded quickly however with Remi Allen pulling one back for the Royals. Brooke Chaplen equalised with a sweetly struck goal. The Sky Blues then went ahead again through Izzy Christiansen.

The first half was an intense affair but so was the second half. All the goals this half though were City's. Jill Scott headed home from Christiansen's corner and then scored yet again with an effort that was judged to have crossed the line and put the game beyond all doubt.