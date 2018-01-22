Claire Emslie takes positives from a busy week in Spain

Credit: Getty/Tom Flathers/Man City

Fresh off of Scotland’s draw against Russia we spoke to Claire Emslie about the week she’d spent in Spain with the national team.

Tough matches

Arguably the better team over the 90 minutes, the Scots struggle to finish off their chances, the Russians not willing to give much up.

“I think it was a hard game, but I think we did dominate the game so we can take positives from that. We did create a few chances so I think we’ve learned a lot throughout the week as a whole and we can learn even more from this game looking back on it.”

Utilised off of the bench against Russia, Emslie instantly looked to make an impact and break the deadlock, the Manchester City woman carving out two good half chances before the referee called time.

“As a sub’ you just waiting to hopefully hear your name to get called into the match and when you go on you just want to give it your all, you’ve only got 15 minutes and you want to make the most of it which is what I tried to do.”

Just three days before the side had been in action against Norway, the British team falling to a flattering 3-0 loss.

“Norway are a really good side, they’ve got experienced players and play well as a team so I thought that game was really tough but that’s the type of opposition we’re going to play when we’re in the World Cup qualifiers so it was a good test and again, something good to learn from.”

More than just a chance to get away, get some sun and play two friendlies, the training camp has been the next step at the start of the journey under new coach Shelley Kerr, the team already a better unit than the one that arrived in Spain a week prior.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last week, it’s been good for us all to bond and learn as a team, learn how the staff train us, learn the systems together. We’ve been staying in apartments up at the [La Manga] complex and that’s quite good for the bonding; having a good time with the girls.”

Club affiliation

Fortunate enough to play with two international team mates at her club team in Manchester, Emslie is always happy to link-up with her compatriots and former teammates.

“It’s good to meet up with all the girls from Scotland, I’ve played with Caroline [Weir] since I was ten years old so she’s one of my best friends, and I played with Chloe Arthur at Bristol City so it’s amazing to come back and see them. Even the older girls, I played with Frankie Brown, Joelle Murray and Kirsty Smith at Hibs so it’s great to catch up with them all again.”

2018 is far from just a year of training camps and friendlies, the Scottish national team will face their toughest opposition in qualifying later this year as they bid for a chance to reach their first World Cup, the young attacker already relishing the opperunity to pull on the familiar blue and white kit.

“I can’t wait, it’s always good to come away with the national team so we all need to go away, work hard with our clubs and come back raring to go.”