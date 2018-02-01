Damallsvenskan Transfer Round-up: The final puzzle pieces are falling into place

Photo by Sam Bagnall - AMA via Getty Images

There's only a few months until the Swedish season kicks off again and with pre-season already underway the teams are almost complete.

IFK Kalmar

We start our round-up with IFK Kalmar. The newcomers have signed a handful of new players. Goalkeepers Lina Lundqvist and Tove Enblom joins from Kvarnsvedens IK and Umeå IK respectively, while talented Ida Strömblad, a midfielder, joins from Kungsbacka DFF. Another midfielder, Erin Gunther, makes her return to the club as well.

The defence has also gotten a boost with the acquisition of Scotland International Ifeoma Dieke. Dieke has numerous Damallsvenskan appearances and most recently spent six seasons with Vittsjö GIK. Norwegian forward Kristin Haugsted has been added to bolster the attack.

There has also been one departure with Sofia Olsson joining Asarums IF.

Vittsjö GIK

Ifeoma Dieke is not the only departure at Vittsjö with Sonia Okobi also opting to join another Damallsvenskan club. Okobi has joined Eskilstuna.

Vittsjö haven’t signed new players since our last update, but they have made many important contract extensions. Versatile captain Johanna Andersson have extended her contract and the 2018 season will be her 10th season with the club. Defenders Lisa Klinga, Alexandra Benediktsson and Genessee Daughetee are all ready fro one more season with Vittsjö, as is Finnish midfielder Emmi Alanen.

Atttacking players Emma Lundh, New Zealand International Hannah Wilkinson and Linda Sällström have all signed contract extensions as well. The latter had many offers from other Damallsvenskan clubs and clubs from abroad after her fantastic 2017 season but opted to stay with Vittsjö.

The very talented Ebba Hed has also decided to stay with Vittsjö.

IF Limhamn Bunkeflo (LB07)

Vittsjö are not the only club to announce a lot of extensions. Malin Winberg, Eveliina Parikka, Alice Magnusson, Elina Lekir, Julia Welin and Mia Persson have all signed new contracts with LB07.

LB07 have also been active in the market and has signed Danish defender Maria Møller Thomsen from Odense Q in the Danish league. She can play both centrally and as a fullback.

Växjö DFF

Växjö have added a further three players to their squad. Defender Jennie Nordin joins from Vålerenga in Norway, while forward Elin Åkerman has joined from IK Uppsala. Additionally, they have signed another keeper in 18-year-old Moa Edrud.

The club has also announced that they have agreed contract extensions with both Stina Lennartsson and Mikaela Almgren.

Djurgårdens IF

Djurgården have not been resting on their laurels. Icelandic international Ingibjörg Sigurðardóttir and Norwegian ditto Ingrid Ryland have both been signed as defensive reinforcements, while Canadian forward Jenna Hellstrom joins after a short stint with another Damllsvenskan side, FC Rosengård. The Stockholm-based club has also added 20-year-old Evelina Finndell.

Additionally the club has also announced contract extensions with Tempest-Marie Norlin, Petronella Ekroth and Michelle Wörner.

Two players, Lisa Moazzeni and Annika Kukkonen, will depart the club.

Linköpings FC

The reigning Swedish champions have signed Filippa Angeldahl, last year’s league MVP, from Hammarby. Further, they have announced that Johanna Rasmussen have extended her contract, as has Tove Almqvist. Almqvist was named last season’s Damallsvenskan breakthrough of the year.

On the managerial side, there has also been some changes for Linköping. After announcing Kim Björkegren’s departure some time ago, LFC have hired Marcus Wilfridson to take over.

Hammarby IF

Angeldahl is not the only departure for Hammarby and they have also waved goodbye to Julia Ekholm and Therese Boström. However, they have also added 22-year-old goalkeeper Caroline Forsgren as well as extending contracts with important players such as Julia Zigiotti Olme, Alexandra Lindberg and Madeleine Tegström. Talented youngster Alma Nygren has also put pen to paper on a new contract.

Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC

Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC have brought back two former players in Olivia Schough and Loes Geurts. Schough joins from Eskilstuna while Geurts, who represented the club from 2014-2016, joins after she was released from her contract at PSG. Irvina Bajramovic have extended her contract.

They have also announced that Marcus Lantz will be there new manager. The former Örgryte coach has signed a 2+1 year contract.

Piteå IF

Piteå have adde a number of interesting youngsters. 18-year-old Johanna Antti joins from Assi, 19-year-old Selina Henriksson joins from Umeå and 18-year-old Andrea Norheim joins from Olympique Lyonnais.

They have also moved Moa Similä up from the U19 squad.

Eskilstuna United DFF

Eskilstuna have lost a number of players this offseason, so it makes sense that they have been busy since the last update. Felicia Karlsson, Brianne Reed, Sonia Okobi and Lisa Dahlkvist have all moved to Eskilstuna recently.

Schough has, as mentioned earlier, left the club and Petra Andersson has decided to take a break from football indefinitely.

Kristianstads DFF

No players have joined Kristandstad since the last update, but they have extended with a number of their youngsters. Kajsa Törnkvist, Evelina Duljan and Sofia Hagman have all signed new contracts.

In terms of outgoings, Diellza Mustafa has departed the club.

FC Rosengård

Rosengård did much of their transfer business early in the offseason, so not much has happened since out last update. One of the thing that has happened is Sophie Sundqvist joining Brøndby IF in Denmark.