Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda extend Mercedes stay

Wolff (L) and Lauda (R) have been pivotal figures in Mercedes' dominance. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Toto Wolff and Niki Lauda have extended their stay at Mercedes F1 Team after signing new deals that extend to the end of the 2020 Formula One season. The move comes in the wake of Mercedes affirming their commitment to the sport until the end of the same year.

Executive Director Wolff - who holds a 30% sharehold in the team - and non-executive chairman Lauda - who owns 10% - have overseen a dominant period for the Silver Arrows after their arrivals before the 2013 season, the Brackley based outfit claiming three successive Drivers' and Constructors' Championships from 2014 to 2016.

Lauda and Wolff have helped bring titles to Mercedes. | Photo: Getty Images/Rainer W.Schlegelmilch

Mercedes changes

With retiring World Champion Nico Rosberg and Executive Technical Director Paddy Lowe both leaving the team post-season, the news of Wolff and Lauda's extension helps maintain stability going into a testing year for all constructors involved. The 2017 season has provided a large shake-up in the technical regulations, in order to bring F1 into its fastest era; cars are expected to be up to five seconds a lap quicker in comparison to their predecessors.

Mercedes will approach the season, that starts in Melbourne in just 30 days, with former Williams driver Valtteri Bottas replacing Rosberg, partnering three-times World Champion Lewis Hamilton in the soon to be revealed W08 Hybrid. Lowe's role in the team is adopted by ex-Ferrari man James Allison.

Bottas joins from Williams. | Photo: Getty Images/Steve Etherington

Extension delight

Chief Executive Officer of Mercedes-Benz' parent company Daimler, Dieter Zetsche expressed his delight about the duo's decision: "In 2013, we restructured the management of the team. Since then, however, the results have exceeded our expectations," before adding,"Their renewed commitment gives our programme important continuity for the next four years."

Upon the breaking of the news to the widespread media, Lauda hailed his "perfect partnership" with Wolff, claiming that "the last few years have been some of the most enjoyable I have had in Formula One."

Wolff meanwhile praised the collective effort from the Mercedes team, stating that "winning is about the right group of people coming together," before saying that he was "humbled to have the privilege of representing this inspiring group of people."