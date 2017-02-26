Red Bull Racing: 2017 Preview

Red Bull will be hoping that RB13 is good enough to conquer the Mercedes W08. (Image Credit: Red Bull Racing)

There's no such thing as superstition down at Milton Keynes. Red Bull have opted to call their 13th Formula 1 car, the RB13, and so carry the unlucky number this year.

After a disastrous 2015, the team bounced back in 2016, leap-frogging Ferrari to be the best-of-the-rest behind Mercedes, taking two wins in Spain and Malaysia.

The biggest source of improvement was the much better Renault Power Unit, although it was badged up as a Tag-Heuer.

With Renault expected to make similar gains this winter, the rest comes down to Red Bull themselves, and they couldn't be better placed to rise to the challenge.

In Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen they have arguably the best driver line-up in the field, but they have something even better than that. It is called Adrian Newey.

In this aerodynamic dominated new era of F1, the best thing you could have is Newey with his mojo back. Which is exactly what Red Bull have.

In the expected aero development war this season, it could be Red Bull's time to rise.

The Car

Still in the Matte finished livery of last season, to make initial observations of the RB13 is tricky, owing to the dark surrounding of its launch, and the paint-job not helping either. But here goes.

The launch-spec car looks similar to most of the others done so far, with a shark-fin on the engine cover, albeit significantly smaller than say the Force India barn door.

As expected the car is tightly packaged around the rear, allowing for more downforce to be created.

In the middle, the barge-boards look well designed and the side-pods are the now customary small size. Expect this area to be heavily developed throughout pre-season testing and the season, not just on the Red Bull, but on the other nine cars.

Have Red Bull found a loophole in the new regulations? Well, their nose certainly suggests some aggressive interpretation of the rule book.

The tip of the nose features an opening, something not seen on the other eight cars unveiled at time of writing.

Although such an opening is allowed, provided it is for 'Driver-cooling', it is interesting that no-one else has opted for it.

Of course, there is nothing on an F1 car, if it doesn't hold an advantage.

Cynically, you may say that it is an ingenious way of channeling air up through the S-Duct and over the chassis to be worked by the rest of the car, before reaching the diffuser.

Whether it is legal remains to be seen, and how F1 teams have reacted to such out-the-box thinking in the past, means that chances are one of them will protest its legality. Mercedes perhaps?

The Drivers

Daniel Ricciardo is technically the 'Number 1' at Red Bull. But his stable mate has something to say about that. More on him in a minute.

The Aussie, in his fourth season at the senior team has developed into one the top five drivers in the world, and last season, he was arguably driver of the year.

His qualifying lap in Q3 in Monaco to secure Pole wa something special, and to finish 129 points behind Nico Rosberg in the drivers', despite only winning one race to the German's nine shows just how consistent the Perth-born racer has become.

At 27, Ricciardo himself has said that he wants to win the title sooner rather than later.

As de-facto team leader, most of the development of the RB13 will fall on him, crucial as he could arguably take development down a path that suits him.

It's going to be nip and tuck at Red Bull this season, with only the finest of margins separating the two drivers.

The dynamic between Verstappen and RIcciardo will be fascinating to watch this season. (Image Credit: Red Bull Racing Twiiter)

Max Verstappen. What can possibly be said about this driver that hasn't already been said. Nothing. So I won't.

Still just 19, Verstappen could conceivably become the youngest ever World Champion, if not this year then soon.

His race-craft is extraordinary, his ruthlessness-esque of the greats. This kid is basically Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher rolled into one. And we all know what they got up to.

One area that he is still lacking is in technical feedback, as this will be just his third season in F1 and first full season at Red Bull.

But when you produce drives like you did in Brazil in the wet, that can be overcome.

The dynamic at Red Bull with these two is going to be dynamite. Perhaps not quite Senna-Prost or Vettel-Webber, but it could come close. If the Dutchman gets his elbows out, how will the Aussie, the established figure at the team respond? It is going to be fascinating.

What can they achieve this season?

The chassis is rightly expected to be the class of the field, or at worst second best.

It all comes down to Renault and whether their Power Unit is good enough. If it is, then a explosive season awaits. If it is not, then more Mercedes dominance surely will follow.

With the rules re-set we simply don't know how things will shape out. After Q3 in Melbourne, we'll know just how good the Renault PU is, and what type of season awaits. 12 minutes could define a season.

Did You Know?

Red Bull have had just nine drivers during their 12 completed seasons in F1 so far, and aside from one they have all scored points for the team.

Robert Doornbos is the exception to the rule, although he only raced three times in the 2006 season, switching on occasions with Christian Klein.

Vitantonio Liuzzi, David Coulthard, Danill Kvyat have also had time at Milton Keynes, although Mark Webber and Sebastian Vettel both racked up a ton of starts for the team, 129 and 113 respectively.