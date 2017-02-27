Scuderia Toro Rosso: 2017 Preview

The STR12 is very pleasing on the eye. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Along with Force India, Toro Rosso are one of the most efficient teams on the Formula One grid. And one of the most likeable, maybe helped by the fact they've adopted the much adored Minardi team's base in Faenza. And whilst they haven't managed to build on Sebastian Vettel's incredible win in the wet at Monza during the 2008 season, steady but surefire progression is made each year. The James Key designed STR12 looks to continue that trend. Is a first podium since that day nine years ago in sight? More so, can they finally break into the top six in the Constructors' Championship after three successive seventh placed finishes?

Vettel's 2008 victory is the team's only to date. | Photo: Getty Images/Bertrand Guay

As ever, their downfall comes not in the chassis, but in the power department; in recent years a promising start has fallen to little value. But now boasting a current spec Renault engine, the gorgeous chassis has the grunt it richly deserves.

In terms of the driver lineup, stability is key. Carlos Sainz is back (maybe reluctantly) for a third season, and Daniil Kvyat retains his seat after a demotion from the Red Bull senior team after Russia last year. With notable talents waiting in the wings, a third team is needed for the energy drinks giants to give them all a shot!

The car

Elegant and intricate, the STR12 was unveiled in Catalunya yesterday afternoon to a host of journalists and photographers. A minimalist launch for a car they features a number of clever designs and gadgets.

Starting with the front of the car, the thumb nose from 2015 and 2016 is gone, in comes a very Mercedes-esque structure. Once again, an S-Duct is in full effect, the outlet more blatant than on previous models. Intriguingly, Toro Rosso have opted for a very slender connection between the front wing uprights and the assembly, akin to Red Bull. Borrowing designs maybe, who knows? As for the wing, it's similar to last year's, with necessary revisions due to performance gains and the new regulations.

The nose structure has been redesigned to good effect. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

In the previews this far, I have glossed over a number of the suspension complexes. According to Key, Mercedes have opted to run an almost identical look. The mounts are raised in order to provide less disruption for the airflow underneath the car and allows for more adaptability throughout the year.

For now, the bargeboards are a very simplistic design, expect change in this region from just a single piece assembly as testing and the season develops. What the changes will be are of course an unknown.

Due to the new engine deal, a narrowing of the sidepods has been enabled, resulting in a very small intake space. From there on, the sidepod droops down very stylishly before rising up once more, connecting it to the back end. Note that despite the narrow intake on the side, a wide airbox intake is featured - just like Renault and Mercedes. Pod vanes on the outside are fairly similar to others that we've seen, again comparisons to Mercedes can be made here.

At the back of the car, a shark fin features - the shiny, now silver bull incorporated in the extension to good effect - something that other teams haven't done. No T-Wing on the STR12 and it's unsure as to whether one will be used at all. The rear wing endplates are curved and hold four slots at the top. Not too dissimilar to last year, just with needed regulatory changes. A monkey seat is used.

The sidepods are dramatic and well thought out. | Photo: Twitter/Craig Scarborough

Onto arguably the best evolution on the car, the livery. Out goes the all to similar to Red Bull's senior team look, in comes a beautiful metallic blue with silver details. Very Prost like, given the hue. The red wings and accents provide a stark contrast. You certainly won't be able to miss it on track.

The drivers

26 - Daniil Kvyat

Races - 57

Championships - 0

Wins - 0

Podiums - 9

Pole Positions - 0

Career Points - 128

Best Finish - 2nd (Hungary 2015)

Debut - Australia 2014

2016 nearly saw Kvyat quit the sport altogether - either against or at his own will. Despite claiming a handy third place in China, accidents aplenty did for the Russian - most notably at his home race when he tagged Vettel twice in as many corners. With Max Verstappen twiddling his thumbs at Toro Rosso, down went Kvyat, up went the Dutch teenager, who became the youngest ever winner of a Formula 1 World Championship race on his Red Bull debut in Spain. Hardly encouraging for Kvyat. Furthermore, Red Bull junior starlet Pierre Gasly claimed the GP2 title last year, and was rumoured to be in for 2017 in place of Kvyat.

Kvyat needs a better 2017. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

It knocked his confidence for six and before the summer break he looked on the verge of tears in interviews, but came back after the hiatus a rejuvenated driver and man, a ninth in Singapore was the only points finish in the second half, but it helped him recover.

With a competitive car underneath him, who knows what 2017 will hold for the 22-year-old, who's still a fresh face on the grid, despite being in his fourth season, his second full year with Toro Rosso.

55 - Carlos Sainz

Races - 40

Championships - 0

Wins - 0

Podiums - 0

Pole Positions - 0

Career Points - 64

Best Finish - 6th x 3

Debut - Australia 2015

Spaniard Sainz seems to be getting understandably frustrated in the shadows of fellow Red Bull drivers Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo. Feeling he could've been selected for promotion over Verstappen after Kvyat's demise, three sixth placed finishes in 2016 helped back that claim. But then again, Verstappen did win a race and gained many podiums.

A smooth driver - his style the polar opposite of Verstappen's, Sainz continues to impress. But with the strength of Red Bull's current lineup, he may want to jump ship rather than continue to wait and wait for a senior seat. Where to is anyone's guess.

Sainz wants results. | Photo: Getty Images/Peter Fox

At just 22, he also has time on his side. But time soon ticks away and F1 doesn't wait forever. Sometimes fortune favours the brave.

What can the team accomplish?

More than previous years, you'd like to hope. It depends on the reliability of the Renault engine. The power is now there, but if it keeps breaking down, then said speed is rendered useless. The STR12 is capable of being a dark horse and may be the car that enables them to break into the top six. A fourth for Verstappen in the United States two years ago is the closest thing to a podium in recent years and with the field getting stronger and stronger, the wait may have to go on.

Did you know?

The STR5 saw an interesting suspension failure for Sebastien Buemi at China in 2010. Going down the notoriously long back straight, both front wheels exploded off the car under braking, leaving Buemi a helpless passenger sliding towards the barriers. An inadvertently unique feature.