Barcelona F1 testing day four: Raikkonen returns to the top

Kimi Raikkonen showed supreme pace in the wet and the dry. | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

Kimi Raikkonen set the benchmark for the second time this week on the final day of the first Formula One winter test at Catalunya.

On a set of soft tyres, Raikkonen posted a best time of 1:20.872, nearly a second quicker than his nearest challenger, Max Verstappen. Rounding out a healthy week for the Renault team, Jolyon Palmer followed the Dutch teenager.

The day also saw the track artificially-soaked in both sessions, in order for Pirelli to run a wet weather tyre test; although some drivers decided not to take the opportunity to try the revised compound.

Once more, Raikkonen was fastest of those who did run on full wets, with Verstappen quickest on intermediates. In the hour before lunch, Raikkonen ran with a set of slicks, marking the start of the day's staggered dry running.

After inching the time down slowly from a cautious 1 minute 25, Raikkonen was briefly knocked off his perch by Force India's Sergio Perez, but the Finn was not to be held for long - ending the morning fastest.

No running for Hamilton or Toro Rosso

Meanwhile, there was limited running for world champions Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton opting to sit out of the wet running; the team citing an electrical problem as the scourge.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas clocked 68 laps, only managing a 1:23.443 - the second slowest time out of those who set a lap. His engineers called him in for good early, due to a worrying anomaly in their data.

Hamilton didn't go out. | Photo: Getty Images/Dan Istitene

And due to excessive damage from Lance Stroll's session-ending shunt yesterday, Williams announced last night that they would also not participate.

Verstappen initially beat Raikkonen's benchmark midway through the afternoon, but the Ferrari looked like the car to beat once more, leaving the Red Bull over eight tenths behind.

Toro Rosso had their first disastrous day, having to change the Renault power unit, with Daniil Kvyat completing just one sole lap, ergo failing to set a time.

McLaren had a better end to the first test than their start would've led you to predict. Stoffel Vandoorne managed to best Fernando Alonso's Wednesday time on the ultra-softs, but his efforts were only good enough for seventh.

Sauber and Haas show good pace

At Sauber, Antonio Giovinazzi impressed during his wet run and even leapt up to fifth in the final standings, albeit on the ultra-soft tyres.

Giovinazzi ran well. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Romain Grosjean completed a stellar week for Haas in fourth on super-softs, less than 1.5 seconds off the ultimate pace.

And at Renault, Palmer was the star of the day in third, completing 39 laps in the afternoon after taking over from Nico Hulkenberg, who set the slowest of all the timed laps, due to the unfavourable conditions he ran in.

The second test commences on the morning of Tuesday, 7 March.