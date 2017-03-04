Five things we learned from the first Formula 1 pre-season test

Valtteri Bottas was quickly up to speed in the W08, which is the car to beat. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Interesting. Use of such a word may be cliché, but that is exactly what the first Formula 1 pre-season test was.

Rightly so, Mercedes, fastest on Day one and day three, and Ferrari who took the honours on the second and last day, hogged most of the headlines.

Red Bull look to be a little behind at this point, whilst the mid-field has had a blanket thrown over it.

As well that, there was the near disaster of a week for McLaren and the cars themselves have come under fire, which has to be a record, which by F1 standards must be a record.

The top three consolidate

If anything, the new rules have allowed the top three teams, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull to extend their advantage further, owing to their superior finances and extra FOM funding.

The hope was to spice up the racing and reduce the dominance of the big teams. However, a brief look at the times shows that already these three teams have a big advantage over the opposition, even if the cars are being run in a de-tuned and conservative state.

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas have already completed a race simulation in the W08, which is the most aero efficient car seen thus far. The work done to the barge-board area is very intricate and the car does already look a winner. They do say, a good looking car is a fast one.

Hopefully when things are turned up next week, someone will find something and put themselves in the mix.

In the past three years, the title has been an exclusive battle between Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, so if Ferrari are there and Red Bull can throw a few extra bits at the rather simple looking RB13, who am I to complain?

Ferrari go to town

Must be better. That is it. Ferrari must improve this season or else. And else could involve more upheaval just when the 16 time constructor champions don't need it .

The SF70H is the most radical of the new breed of car and most of the work has been done on improving the aerodynamics around the side-pods.

The SF70H is the most radical car, but will the gamble pay off for Ferrari? (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

The condensed side-pods and complex barge-boards around the cockpit are all to improve air-flow to the rear-wing and diffuser to create downforce .

Both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen have reported that the new car is a definite improvement on the '16 car and both need a big year.

More downforce and more durable tyres should suit Raikkonen, who prefers to make the car do the work and the new regs could usher a return to somewhere near his best, which was in the monster V10 era.

Vettel must keep himself under control this year and work to improve the car throughout. Keeping his mouth shut could do wonders this season.

Ferrari are at a crossroads. The engine has been improved, but the chassis is key here. If Ferrari can master and understand their complex car early on, they could be hard to catch, but if they don't, the SF70H is surely too complex to start again.

Heads will roll at Maranello if a third winless season in four is the result come November., then you wouldn't like to be a fly on Sergio Marchionne's office wall.

The midfield close up

Behind the big three, the chasing pack hasn't been shuffled, but closed together.

The order is about as we left Abu Dhabi, although a fair representation of Williams is unfair owing to Lance Stroll's demo derby efforts on day two and three, forcing a sit-out of day four.

The barn-door billboard shark-fin has been criticised and won't be around for long. Hopefully. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Teams like Toro Rosso could be in the mix more often this year and that is crucial for the sport.

Just think, if the mid-field have a half-decent car amongst them, during a topsy-turvy race, if they get in front of a leader and hold them up for a few laps which leads to exciting racing then Hallelujah.

Most of the attention in F1 is placed to the top teams, and McLaren, but honestly, some of the most interesting team-mate battles come in the middle of the pack.

With most of them having a good mix between experienced, established 'Number 1' and a youngster in the other, the dynamics at teams like Force India will be a theme throughout the season.

Now Liberty Media are calling the shots, fingers crossed that these teams get their fair share of air-time rather than seeing a leader having a routine Sunday drive.

McLaren-Honda

Where do you start?

An engine problem in testing is a positive for all the teams. It means one less problem that could crop up during the season, if fixed. McLaren had that on Monday morning.

Fair enough, but to have another on Tuesday is a joke. Seriously, the last time McLaren were a competent race team, was 2012. If it wasn't so serious, it would almost be funny.

This time, Honda have put the issue on Tuesday down to the shape of the oil tank in the redesigned engine. Come on, the shape of the oil tank?

They estimate that by Melbourne, they'll be on the level of power that Mercedes had at the end of 2016. But unfortunately for Honda, Mercedes won't be. They'll be further up the road. Playing catch-up isn't easy.

At least the aero looks good and is unique, given the slots on the nose. In Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne they have an exciting and bright line-up.

Given the equipment, the two will deliver, but the way things are looking, it is doubtful Honda will deliver a half-decent Power Unit. And that would be a waste. Which is where the last two efforts of a power unit belong.

Ugly cars

The brief was to create cars that were better to look at. They all seem to have got that except from Force India.

The VJM10 is a greatest hits of what makes an F1 car ugly.

A sticky-out nose in the form of a 2014 one is at the front, whilst a step-nose returns, last seen in 2012

And then there's the barn-door shark-fin. Just think of the number of sponsors who could go on there.

This writer is not picking on just Force India here, but on all those with massive shark-fins. They are ugly and not needed. Just because that were allowed, they've all gone for one, except Mercedes.

Ross Brawn has stated he isn't too keen on them either, and the new Sporting and Technical CEO will look to consign them to the tip for 2018.

Look at the 2005 Renault. Now, that was a car.

Even by F1 standards, to brandish a car ugly after just four days on track is a record. And one that it shouldn't be proud of.

Already Hamilton and Felipe Massa have said that it will probably be harder to overtake and follow another car closely, which is kind of the point.

Although speeds will go up this year, by around two-three seconds per lap, the season to really look for is 2020. That is when F1 could really get it right.