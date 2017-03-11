Formula One 2017 Track Guide: Great Britain

There's no place like home. | Photo: Getty Images/Charles Coates

The unmistakable home of the British Grand Prix, Silverstone is still running in all its glory, 69 years after hosting its first race. Two years after that, the venue hosted the inaugural round of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

Uniquely situated in both Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire, the circuit has endured a tumultuous few years since the turn of the millennium, contractual problems have meant that the British Grand Prix has nearly been omitted from the calendar altogether; and if the race did go ahead, it wouldn't have been at Silverstone.

Even though problems still remain, the future looks relatively secure for now, good news for all Formula 1 fans and the BRDC.

The new pit complex (finished in 2011) is state-of-the-art. | Photo: Getty Images/Boris Schlegelmilch

Built on the site of a deserted World War II airfield, the track has endured several major layout changes over the years, most recently at the end of the 2009 season.

Since 1990, the track has become more and more technical, with fewer fast corners. But, the staples of Woodcote, Copse, Stowe and the legendary Maggots, Becketts and Chapel section all still remain.

Track layout

In the 2009 revamp, the pit straight has been moved from in between Woodcote and Copse to the stretch from Club to the heavily remodelled Abbey corner. It's shorter than the original location, but you still have time to reach seventh gear. No DRS, tap the brakes ever so slightly, click down to sixth gear and fly through the right hander at around 140 miles per hour.

Bend round the following left of Farm Turn before hitting the brakes at the 100 metre board. You've now entered the Arena section. Two tight corners greet you, one to the left - get tight on entry, fall away to the edge of the track before swinging back to the other side in order to take a wide entry into very slow, clumsy right of Turn 4.

The exciting Bridge section is no more. | Photo: Wikipedia

Ease on the power as the back end kicks and squirms, before reaching Turn 5 on full blast; thread through the right, hit the Wellington Straight and open the DRS. 75 metres, hard on the brakes, down to fourth gear for Brooklands. It's a quick entry, but you need to decrease speed once you've straightened up as the long, seemingly perpetual right of Luffield needs to be dealt with. Third gear, edge round, stay tight to the inside kerb and ease in the power before slinking round Woodcote at full throttle, going over the old pit straight.

Next is the fearsome right of Copse corner. 50 metres, drop down to seventh and feel the strain on your neck muscles as you swing to the right. Steady yourself, the tyre-munching, draining Maggots and Becketts complex is next.

Flat through the first left and the first right. Dab the brakes, down to fifth gear for the next left and then squeeze the brakes once more in order to be tight on entry for Chapel corner. Open the steering and enter the Hangar Straight - in 2003, the "Dancing Priest" ran down this stretch mid-race, forcing drivers to take evasive action at over 170mph.

Do not rub your eyes, there is a man on the track. | Photo: Getty Images

DRS wide open, you shouldn't have to deal with any intruders normally, but drivers do have to deal with the next right of Stowe. At the 100 metre board, flick down to fifth gear, throw the car in and hold on.

Use the exit kerb to aid your speed, pass the pit entry, and get on the brakes again for the slow left of Vale. Watch the traction on exit, another long right of Turn 17 and then Club ends the lap. As early as possible on the power and fly to the line.

Statistics

Most wins for a driver: Alain Prost - 5

Most wins for a constructor: Ferrari - 13

Lap Record: 1:33.401 - Mark Webber, Red Bull, 2011

Did you know?

The 1998 race saw one of the most bizarre endings to a Grand Prix. Having overtaken Alex Wurz under unseen yellow flags, due to dreadful weather conditions, Michael Schumacher received a 10 second stop-go penalty for his transgression.

Schumacher could barely believe it himself! | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Mason

However, due to a stewarding error, the German was only notified of his punishment on the last lap of the race. Leading the race, he pulled into the pits - crossing the finish line in doing so. He was declared the winner after much confusion.