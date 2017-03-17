Formula One 2017 Track Guide: Singapore

Shame if a bulb blew. | Photo: Getty Images

Winding through the streets of Marina Bay, the Singapore Grand Prix marks Formula One's return to Asia.

Having made history in 2008 by becoming Formula 1's first ever night race, the Grand Prix's future is now under severe scrutiny; despite the organisers being very keen to extend its current contract.

Last year, Bernie Ecclestone suggested that there wouldn't be an extension on their five-year deal that runs out this year; but with Liberty Media at the helm, terms may be agreed eventually.

Chase Carey (C) and Liberty Media may save Singapore. | Photo: Getty Images/Lars Baron

Now in its tenth year, Singapore is still the hit it originally was, with tourism rates up in the country because of its inclusion.

Onto the track itself, the Marina Bay Street Circuit is bumpy, tight and unerringly punishing, with barriers lining the track on either side, adding to the intensity.

Exhaustion and dehydration can also be factors here due to the extreme humidity more than anything, as well as the general heat - the venue is just 138km away from the equator, with cockpit temperatures rising to and above 60°. Not what's needed in the year's longest race - the 60 laps frequently ending just shy of the two-hour time limit.

Tough on rear tyres and heavy on brakes, the original track - designed by Hermann Tilke - has been altered in recent years. The infamous three-part chicane known as the 'Singapore Slinger' has been revamped and has had the danger sucked out of it. But, don't be fooled, a dab hand and sharp mind is still needed to achieve a perfect lap.

Track layout

Take as much speed as possible out of the final corner and open the DRS. The pit straight is short, but still important. Brake under the advertisement bridge for the left of Turn 1, that bends into a shallow right for Turn 2 - almost a mirror of the first two turns of Australia's Albert Park. Whilst still applying steering load, get on the brakes again, down to third gear and swing the car round a tight left before easing on the power, edging the car back to the left in order to set up the sweeping, medium-speed Turn 4.

Brake, down to fourth, clip the apex, open the steering and use all the track you can in order to build as much speed as possible. DRS wide open again down Raffles Boulevard, curve round the small right kink before braking at the 100 metre board for the first of many 90° corners, this time to the left. It's very bumpy and easy to snatch a front brake. Carry good speed through here, once more bringing the car back to the left to brake for Turn 8, that leads into Stamford Road.

Turn 4 leads onto the fastest part of the track. | Photo: Getty Images

A burst of throttle takes you to Turn 9, the third successive right-angled corner. The exit is important here, the St. Andrews Road stretch is relatively long. Coax the car back to the left and brake at 100 metres for the medium left of 10, before entering the revamped section that once included the 'Slinger' and goes over the Anderson Bridge. The braking zone for Turn 13 is heavy, and is done with a slight hint of steering load. Try not to lock up, as your entry will be compromised. The track has been widened on exit.

Another straight, down Esplanade Drive sees the drivers enter the final parts of the lap - a very technical section with plenty of fast direction changes. Turn 14 is a sharp right taken in third gear. Get the front end turned in, easy on the power and blast round Turn 15 and slam back on the brakes for 16, that teams up with 17 to create a right/left chicane. Pinch of throttle before a light braking zone for a left-right chicane, that is heavily sheltered by a bridge.

23 turns spanning over 3.1 miles and 110 seconds. | Photo: Wikipedia

Turns 20 and 21 are a carbon copy of 16 and 17, watch the traction on exit, squeeze the brakes at 75 metres, hook the car round the fast double apexed left of 22 and 23, open the DRS and cross the line.

Statistics

Most wins for a driver: Sebastian Vettel - 4

Most wins for a constructor: Red Bull - 3

Lap Record: 1:47.187 - Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, 2016

Did you know?

The Marina Bay Street Circuit endured a troublesome and controversial start to its career. The inaugural 2008 race was marred by 'Crashgate' - a scandal that saw Renault's Nelson Piquet Jr. instructed to crash on purpose in order to bring out a Safety Car - to help teammate Fernando Alonso.

Alonso's win came under crooked circumstances. | Photo: Getty Images/Bay Ismoyo

The plan worked with Alonso eventually winning, but came at a cost. Unbeknownst until Piquet's confession after leaving the Renault team in 2009, the following FIA inquest was damning. Senior members Pat Symonds and most pertinently Flavio Briatore left the team; both received bans - Symonds returned with Williams after his five-year hiatus, Briatore's original indefinite ban was overturned in 2010, but he has ruled out a return.