Team Trivia: Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

After completing The Triple in 2016, Mercedes are looking to make it The Quadruple in 2017. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Mercedes has more history in Formula 1 than you would think.

In 1954, they returned to Grand Prix racing, and dominated the '54 and '55 seasons, with Juan Manuel Fangio claiming both titles, before suddenly withdrawing after the 1955 Le Mans 24 Hours disaster.

They returned to F1 in 1995 as engine supplier to McLaren, which saw titles for Mika Hakkinen and Lewis Hamilton and a 1998 constructors' crown.

After the fairytale of 2009, when Jenson Button and Brawn GP took the titles, Stuttgart was interested once again in becoming a works team.

Buying out Brawn, the Silver Arrows returned to F1 at the 2010 Bahrain Grand Prix, and after three years of mediocre results, an upturn in fortunes in 2013, and getting the jump with the new Power Units, introduced in 2014, the team has had a period of dominance, which only Michael Schumacher and Ferrari could match, in terms of percentage of races won.

Team Stats

Founded - 1886

First F1 GP - France, 1954

First F1 win - France, 1954

Races started - 148

Wins - 64

Pole Positions - 73

Fastest Laps - 47

Points - 3,050

Drivers' titles - 5 (1954, 1955, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Constructors' titles - 3 (2014, 2015, 2016)

Head of Motorsport - Toto Wolff

Non-executive chairman - Niki Lauda

Technical Director - James Allison

Of course, F1 is about man and machine, so let's take a look at the two drivers who will race the Mercedes F1 W08 Hybrid in 2017.

Fan opinion of Hamilton is divided, but he prefers to do his talking on track. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Lewis Hamilton

F1's very own version of marmite, Lewis Hamilton has been dividing fan opinion since he arrived with a splash at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix. Some see him as a privileged kid who walked into one of the two best teams on the grid, others marvel at his sheer speed. Whatever you think of him though, the stats don't lie.

He is the only driver on the current grid to have won a race in every season of his F1 career so far, is second on the all-time win list, only behind Schumacher, and is closing in on the German's all-time pole record of 68.

Three world titles put him equal with some of the greats, namely his idol Ayrton Senna, but Hamilton is his own man, determined to do things his way.

Born - 7th January 1985, Tewin, Stevenage, UK

Age - 32

Race Number - 44

Debut - Australia 2007

First Win - Canada 2007

Races started - 186

Wins - 53

Poles - 61

Fastest Laps - 31

Points - 2,247

Titles - 3 (2008, 2014,2015)

Valtteri Bottas knows he must deliver this season, and will need o lay down an early marker. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Valtteri Bottas

The new 'Flying Finn', Valtteri Bottas knows just how crucial this season is for him.

Catapulted into arguably the best seat on the grid, he must take the chance given to him by Mercedes, and put pressure on Hamilton.

There is no doubt about the 27-year-old's speed, but rather his consistency, and whether he can bring home the big points on a routine basis.

He feels confident that he can, and he will be looking to lay down an early marker to Hamilton, in breaking his pole duck, or even claiming that elusive maiden grand prix victory.

Born - 28th August 1989, Nastola, Finland

Age - 27

Race Number - 77

Debut - Australia 2013

First Win - N/A

Races started - 77

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest Laps - 1

Points - 411

Titles - 0