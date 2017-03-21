Team Trivia: Sahara Force India

(photo; Joan Cros Garcia - Corbis)

From the end of 2005, to the begining of 2008, Force India went through as many guises as there were Formula 1 seasons.

They ended 2005 as Jordan, the team run and owned by the unique character that is Eddie Jordan. For 2006, they were Midland F1, Spyker in 2007 and finally became Force India when Dr. Vijay Mallaya brought the team and did yet another rebranding job.

Results were initially hard to come-by, with no points in 2008, before at the 2009 Belgian Grand Prix, Giancarlo Fisichella stuck it on pole and was just edged out by Kimi Raikkonen for the win.

Over the next few years, the team often finished in sixth place in the constructors', the top five locked out by the big boys. However, in 2015, they broke that stranglehold and finished fifth, before going one better in 2016 and claiming fourth place, behind only Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari. Not bad for a team operating on probably half of the budget of those three.

The foundations are solid. The technical department carefully analyse ways forward,before plumping for the one they feel best, most notably, the unique 'nostril' design seen in the second-half of '15 and in '16.

Without doubt, Force India are the best 'Pound-for-Pound' team in F1 today.

Team stats

Founded - 2007

First F1 GP - Australia 2008

First win - N/A

Races started - 171

Wins - 0

Pole Positions - 1

Fastest laps - 4

Points - 800

Drivers' titles - 0

Constructors' titles - 0

Team Principal - Vijay Mallaya

Deputy Team Principal - Robert Fernley

COO - Otmar Szafnauer

Technical Director - Andrew Green

Sergio Perez

After being dumped by McLaren at the end of 2013, Sergio Perez has rebuilt his career, and is now one of the most consistent points scorers and dependable drivers on the grid.

In 2016, he finished seventh in the standings, behind only the two Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, whilst beating team-mate Nico Hulkenberg by a hefty 31 points.

Sergio Perez has slowly rebuilt his career and is now arguably the best driver outside the top three teams. (Image Credit: @ForceIndiaF1 Twitter)

The Mexican is famously easy on the tyres, enabling more race strategies to open for him, whilst his throttle application is one of the most smooth on the grid.

His stock is probably now as high as it was back in 2012, when he took three podiums and should've won the Malaysian Grand Prix, before a mistake cost him a shot at passing Fernando Alonso.

Born - 26th January 1990 - Guadalajara, Mexico

Age - 27

Race Number - 11

Debut - Australia 2011

First win - N/A

Races started - 114

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 3

Points - 367

Titles - 0

Esteban Ocon

Despite only making his debut at last season's Belgian Grand Prix, Esteban Ocon's stock has risen considerably since then, not that it needed much rising in the first place.

A Mercedes junior driver, Ocon is France's best hope as an F1 driver since Alain Prost, who retired at the end of 1993.

Ocon was given the Force India drive as the team believe him to be the best complete package amongst young drivers. (Image Credit: @OconEsteban Twitter)



He is so highly rated, as an all-rounder, i.e speed, team-work, feedback, that the team took him on after just nine races, whilst Manor team-mate Pascal Wehrlein was overlooked, perceived to be hard to work with.

Once he got up to speed with the MRT05, Ocon comfortably beat Wehrlein in those races, and wasn't too far behind in the others, espicially once the driving position had been changed, owing to his height.

Born - 17th September 1996 - Evreux, France

Age - 20

Race Number - 31

Debut - Belgium 2016

First win - N/A

Races started - 9

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 0

Points - 0

Titles - 0