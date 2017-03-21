Team Trivia: Williams Martini Racing

Williams will be hoping that the new regulations will allow them to once more be championship contenders (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Prior to 2014, and with the exception on 2012, Williams have struggled ever since BMW pulled out as engine supplier in 2005, with the lowest point being scoring just five Formula 1 World Championship points in both 2011 and 2013.

However, those times are behind the team now, as they seek to move forwards and challenge the works manufacturer teams and the other solid indpendent team, Force India.

In terms of championships won, Williams are the second most successful team after Ferrari and third on the all-time win list, behind Ferrari and McLaren.

Most of the greats have driven for the Grove based team, and they've introduced some cult heroes to the sport as well, most notably Juan Pablo Montoya in 2001.

Team stats

Founded - 1977

First F1 GP - Argentina 1977

First F1 win - Britain 1979

Races started - 653

Wins - 114

Poles - 128

Fastest laps - 133

Points - 3,464

Drivers' titles - 7 (1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997)

Constructors' titles - 9 (1980, 1982, 1986,1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996,1997)

Team Principal - Sir Frank Williams

Deputy Team Principal - Claire Williams

Technical Director - Paddy Lowe

Felipe Massa

The most second experienced driver on the 2017 grid with 250 Grand Prix under his belt (Kimi Raikkonen has 251), Felipe Massa will want to impress this season.

He retired at the end of the 2016 campaign, Nico Rosberg's retirement and Valtteri Bottas moving to Mercedes brought him out of said retirement, having not missed a race.

Arguably, Massa has not been the same driver since his horror crash during qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix, when his skull was fracturered by a spring from another car.

The best years of Felipe Massa's career was 2006-2008, when he won 11 Grand Prix for Ferrari. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Before that he won 11 Grand Prix, and finished in the top four in the drivers' for three years on the trot, coming oh so close to the title in 2008, and we all know what happened there.

Given a new lease of career this season, and looking impressive in testing, Massa will want a big season, to prove to himself, and the team that he can still do it.

Born - 25th April 1981 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Age - 35

Race Number - 19

Debut - Australia 2002

First Win - Turkey 2006

Races started - 250

Wins - 11

Poles - 16

Fastest laps - 15

Points - 1,124

Titles - 0

Lance Stroll

The only rookie on the 2017 grid, Lance Stroll is one of F1's most well-prepared rookies ever.

An extensive testing programe with a 2014 Williams in 2016, saw him get up to speed with modern equipment, and this was coupled with a title win in Formula 3.

Lance Stroll's career highlight was winning the F3 title in 2016. Now he must prove himself in F1. (Image Credit: @WilliamsRacing Twitter)

He may be young, and have a hefty bank balance, but there is raw ability there.

During testing, he crashed on Day three of the first test, damaging the car so much it couldn't run on the final day, but as he relaxes and gains more confident mistakes like that will vanish. He will be only the third full-time Canadian F1 driver, after Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve, and the first since the 1997 World Champion.

Born - 29th October 1998, Montreal, Canada

Age - 18

Race Number - 18

Debut - Australia 2017

First Win - N/A

Races started - 0

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 0

Points - 0

Titles - 0