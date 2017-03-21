Team Trivia: Williams Martini Racing

Prior to 2014, and with the exception on 2012, Williams have struggled ever since BMW pulled out as engine supplier in 2005, with the lowest point being scoring just five Formula 1 World Championship points in both 2011 and 2013.
However, those times are behind the team now, as they seek to move forwards and challenge the works manufacturer teams and the other solid indpendent team, Force India.
In terms of championships won, Williams are the second most successful team after Ferrari and third on the all-time win list, behind Ferrari and McLaren.
Most of the greats have driven for the Grove based team, and they've introduced some cult heroes to the sport as well, most notably Juan Pablo Montoya in 2001.
Team stats
Founded - 1977
First F1 GP - Argentina 1977
First F1 win - Britain 1979
Races started - 653
Wins - 114
Poles - 128
Fastest laps - 133
Points - 3,464
Drivers' titles - 7 (1980, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997)
Constructors' titles - 9 (1980, 1982, 1986,1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996,1997)
Team Principal - Sir Frank Williams
Deputy Team Principal - Claire Williams
Technical Director - Paddy Lowe
Felipe Massa
The most second experienced driver on the 2017 grid with 250 Grand Prix under his belt (Kimi Raikkonen has 251), Felipe Massa will want to impress this season.
He retired at the end of the 2016 campaign, Nico Rosberg's retirement and Valtteri Bottas moving to Mercedes brought him out of said retirement, having not missed a race.
Arguably, Massa has not been the same driver since his horror crash during qualifying for the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix, when his skull was fracturered by a spring from another car.
Before that he won 11 Grand Prix, and finished in the top four in the drivers' for three years on the trot, coming oh so close to the title in 2008, and we all know what happened there.
Given a new lease of career this season, and looking impressive in testing, Massa will want a big season, to prove to himself, and the team that he can still do it.
Born - 25th April 1981 - Sao Paulo, Brazil
Age - 35
Race Number - 19
Debut - Australia 2002
First Win - Turkey 2006
Races started - 250
Wins - 11
Poles - 16
Fastest laps - 15
Points - 1,124
Titles - 0
Lance Stroll
The only rookie on the 2017 grid, Lance Stroll is one of F1's most well-prepared rookies ever.
An extensive testing programe with a 2014 Williams in 2016, saw him get up to speed with modern equipment, and this was coupled with a title win in Formula 3.
He may be young, and have a hefty bank balance, but there is raw ability there.
During testing, he crashed on Day three of the first test, damaging the car so much it couldn't run on the final day, but as he relaxes and gains more confident mistakes like that will vanish. He will be only the third full-time Canadian F1 driver, after Gilles and Jacques Villeneuve, and the first since the 1997 World Champion.
Born - 29th October 1998, Montreal, Canada
Age - 18
Race Number - 18
Debut - Australia 2017
First Win - N/A
Races started - 0
Wins - 0
Poles - 0
Fastest laps - 0
Points - 0
Titles - 0