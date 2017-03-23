Team Trivia: Renault Sport Formula Team

Renault will be hoping the RS17 is more competitive than its predecessor. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

The irony of Renault's struggles since the introduction of the V6 Turbo Hybrid's into Formula 1 in 2014, have not been lost on anybody.

It was Renault after all who first introduced the turbo to F1 back in 1977, called for the new regulations and have had success in Formula E.

Still, they have started to improve their game with the power unit, after Red Bull gave them some not so gentle encouragement in 2015 and the fact they returned as a works team for 2016.

The less said about the RS16 the better, except it had a nice paint-job, with the team designing a new bespoke chassis for 2017, after their takeover of Lotus was completed so late, proper development of last years car wasn't really on the horizon.

This year, as the team have had a year to restructure and bed in, there can be no excuses.

Team Stats

Note - Stats are only those of the works Renault Sport F1 Team, i.e that which competed from 1977-1985, 2002-2010 and 2016 onwards.

Founded - 1977

First GP - Britain 1977

First Win - France 1979

Races started - 321

Wins - 35

Poles - 51

Fastest laps - 31

Points - 1,326

Drivers' titles - 2 (2005,2006)

Constructors' titles - 2 (2005, 2006)

President - Jerome Stoll

Managing Director - Cyril Abiteboul

Chief technical officer - Bob Bell

Nico Hulkenberg

After such a promising debut season in 2010, Nico Hulkenberg was heralded as the next big thing for German motorsport, Sebastian Vettel usurped that after winning the 2010 title, but there were high-hopes for Hulkenberg.

However, after 115 races, he is yet to stand on a F1 podum, something he will want to fix this season. He has taken a risk on Renault, but one that could pay off big time when the team come good, most probably next season.

One of Nico Hulkenberg's main objectives this season has to be to claim his first podium in F1. (Image Credit: Getty Images/Octane)

One of the most consistent drivers on the grid, Hulkenberg will often bring home the points, but after being beaten by Sergio Perez at Force India last year by a massive 31 points, he has a big point to prove this season.

Born - 19th August 1987 - Emmerich, Germany

Age - 29

Race Number - 27

Debut - Bahrain 2010

First Win - N/A

Races started - 115

Wins - 0

Poles - 1

Fastest laps - 2

Points - 362

Titles - 0

Jolyon Palmer

In every series he has raced so far, Jolyon Palmer has required a season to get accustomed to his new surroundings before kicking on in season two. And he is lucky to get a season two in F1.

Despite only scoring one point to Kevin Magnussen's seven last season, he impressed the team so much with his work-rate, determination and improved form from the Hungarian Grand Prix onwards, that they decided to keep him on, albeit after Magnussen told him he was off.

Jolyon Palmer will want to prove to his doubters he belongs in F1, with some strong results this season. (Image Credit: Getty Images/Octane)

Nevertheless, the 2014 GP2 champion, will want to kick on this season, and justify retaining his seat.

With the car looking a lot more competitive, the onus is on Palmer to deliever, and add to his solitary point thus far.

Born - 20th January 1991 - Horsham, Great Britain

Age - 26

Race Number - 30

Debut - Australia 2016

First Win - N/A

Races started - 20

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 0

Points - 1

TItles - 0