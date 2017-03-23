Team Trivia: Sauber F1 Team

Sauber will finish in the top 10 in the constructors', but they'll be wanting the C36 to deliever points often. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Sauber have fallen on hard times in the past few Formula 1 seasons. After pushing Mercedes for fifth in the 2012 constructors' just missing out, the team have had two of their worst seasons in the sport in 2014 and 2016, scoring only two points combined, with both of them being in the 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix.

The root cause behind thiis slump in form is a lack of funds, something that was rectified last season when they were brought by a consortium linked to driver Marcus Ericsson, hence why he has stayed on and the sole points scorer last season Felipe Nasr being replaced.

It was often a sight last season to see the Sauber's on the back row, and that will hurt all at Hinwil.

The team have a history of bringing through young talent, most notably Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa and the knowledge that no matter how they perform this season will result in a top 10 finish in the final standings will be a relief, meaning they can switch attention to 2018 even earlier than most and aim to get the most out of the C37.

Team Stats

Note - Team Stats are taken for the independent Sauber team from 1993-2005 and 2010 onwards, hence why the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix is not counted as a race win, as the team operated under the name BMW-Sauber and were effectivly a BMW works team.

Founded - 1970

First GP: South Africa 1993

First Win - N/A

Races started - 332

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 3

Points - 460

Drivers' titles - 0

Constructors' titles - 0

President - Peter Sauber

Team Principal/CEO - Monisha Kaltenborn

Technical Director - Jorg Zander

Marcus Ericsson

It is not surprising that Marcus Ericsson stayed on at Sauber, owing to the aforementioned takeover, and the fact he arguably performed better than Nasr, despite what the points say,

The Swede is in his fourth season of F1, and is the senior driver at Hinwil and so the onus is on him to deliver more rounded technical feedback and hopefully for the team bring home more of the points, and maybe improve on his best race finish of eighth on his Sauber debut in 2015.

Pressure is on Marcus Ericsson to deliver, as he is de facto Sauber 'Number 1' (Image Credit: Getty Images/ Mark Thompson)

Of course, he has his critics, about being a pay-driver and all, but as he did in 2015, he silenced those critics the best way possible, by doing his talking on track.

Born - 2nd September 1990 - Kumla, Sweden

Age - 26

Race Number - 9

Debut - Australia 2014

First Win - N/A

Races started - 56

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 0

Points - 9

Titles - 0

Pascal Wehrlein

It looked for most of 2016 that Pascal Wehrlein had put a nail in Sauber's coffin by finishing 10th in Austria for Manor before the race in Brazil and after being overlooked for promotion to Mercedes or Force India, the decision was made by his bosses at the Silver Arrows to place him at Sauber, and get more experience in F1.

The youngest-ever DTM champion impressed last season, getting the Manor through to Q2 on merit on five occassions and by scoring that point in Austria.

Pascal Wehrlein was placed at Sauber by Mercedes to get more experience in F1. (Image Credit: Sutton Images)

Something he may need to work on is his team-work ability, something Force India held against him when deciding Nico Hulkenberg's replacement.

Not being involved ina fight for survival within the team, as he was at Manor, who have since folded, may bring out the best in Wehrlein, something Mercedes will be keen to see.

Born - 18th October 1994 - Sigmaringen, Germany

Age - 22

Race Number - 94

Debut - Australia 2016

First Win - N/A

Raes started - 21

Wins - 0

Poles - 0

Fastest laps - 0

Points - 1

Titles - 0