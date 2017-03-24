2017 Australian GP: Hamilton ups pace in FP2

Hamilton continued to impress. | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Mason

Lewis Hamilton completed a very successful first day of official action for Mercedes, picking up from where he left off in Free Practice 1 in Melbourne, his nearest rival over half-a-second adrift.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff waxed lyrically about Hamilton's day, saying that he was "in a class of his own." It's hard to argue otherwise.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was said rival - but his 1:24.167 was no where near good enough to top Hamilton's 1:23.620, set around the halfway point of the session, on a set of ultra-soft tyres. However, the German dismissed the importance of today, noting that a marked improvement is expected.

"Overall I think we can improve," the German told Sky Sports. "The car doesn't feel as good as it should and as it can. So I'm confident we can do something about that."

Vettel feels more is to come. | Photo: Getty Images/Robert Cianflone

In a session dominated by race simulation programmes, there was little competition for the Brit in the second half. His Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas, was a further nine-thousandths adrift as the top three stayed well clear from the chasing pack.

Vettel was originally fastest in an abrasive session that saw several drivers having their running curtailed by various problems.

Hamilton's time edges closer to the ultimate track record here, set by Vettel in last year's maligned Qualifying hour. He became the first man to break into the 1:23 barrier this year.

The Red Bull duo of home hero Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were worryingly far off the pace in fifth and sixth respectively, both over a second slower than the ultimate pace. Verstappen ran wide at Turn 12 damaging his floor whilst trying to find the limits of adhesion, proving to be an effective lawnmower and grass-box in the process. The Dutch teenager claimed that he simply had suffered with a "bit of oversteer". Kimi Raikkonen in the sister Ferrari filled in the gap between the top three and the cantering Bulls.

McLaren-Honda endured a much-improved session in comparison to the morning. Fernando Alonso did well to claim 12th, albeit over two seconds slower than Hamilton. His teammate Stoffel Vandoorne could only muster 17th, but didn't have the electrical problems that plagued his Practice 1.

Their headaches were inherited by Renault. Despite Nico Hulkenberg's encouraging ninth place standing, Jolyon Palmer was left rooted to the bottom after an early shunt at Turn 16. The cause of the incident is unknown for now, the car snapping away from him midway through turn-in for the faster-than-last-year final corner, leaving him a helpless passenger as he careered into the outside wall. Thus, we saw the first red flag of 2017 and a hefty repair job for the French team. At this point in the year, their lacking spare parts supply will be heavily tested.

Jolyon Palmer's wrecked Renault makes it back to the pits. | Photo: Sutton Images

Williams too had difficulties with one car. Felipe Massa stopped on the escape road at Turn 9 due to a short circuit causing a gear selection problem. Rookie Lance Stroll had no problems to report, getting valuable track time under his belt, completing 27 laps. Much better than Massa's five.

The Haas duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen were far apart, the former rounding out the top eight, whilst Magnussen lounged in 19th due to technical gremlins. However, it wasn't all plain sailing for the Frenchman, a reoccurrence of the brake issues from last year saw him leave the track twice with tyres smoking.

That ends the first day of action in Albert Park, as the paddock gears up for Practice 3 and a highly awaited Qualifying session tomorrow.