Formula 1 Live Stream and lap-by-lap Updates of Australian GP 2017

So that's it for now, join me bright an early UK folks at 5:30am. Remember, the clocks go forward an hour - so you have an hour less in bed. Oh glory be!

But you won't want to miss any of this.

They said what?

Lewis Hamilton: "These new cars are so fun to drive. This track is incredible as it is, but having that grip we have now... [Turns] 11 and 12...oof! I wish that you could feel how crazy fast it is! To be honest, my last lap through there wasn't that good - generally through the weekend, it has been good."

Sebastian Vettel: "You always want to fight for the win. I think whoever is at the front is doing a good job and certainly [Mercedes and Hamilton] has done a good job the last couple of years. So, [Hamilton's] the one to beat again today but the year is long. We had a fairly competitive car the last couple of years, but we're getting there."

Valtteri Bottas: "I felt good. I'm feeling better today than yesterday, but still didn't quite get the perfect lap. It is a tricky place to get a lap right and it's easy to have three or so tenths time lost, if you don't get everything perfect. Historically this place has been quite poor for me. I think P15 has been the best for me before, so it's a step forward!"

This is very much a journey into the unknown for everyone, and leaves the watching world licking their lips in anticipation. Will Mercedes continue their dominance or can Ferrari take the fight to them? Have Red Bull got any pace at all and who will win a very close midfield battle?

Classic race

We go back to 2002 for a carnage packed race that saw a certain young Finn claim his first podium for McLaren.

Can Kimi Raikkonen get a repeat of that third place 15 years ago? The odds are stacked against him, having been eight tenths off of third place in Qualifying; but never say never.

New boys Toyota were finally ready for a crack at the big time, three years after announcing their intentions to join Formula 1 - with a driver pairing of Mika Salo and Allan McNish.

Raikkonen was one of few driver changes as many teams kept their 2001 line-up. His seat at Sauber was assumed by Felipe Massa. I wonder where he is now...

As they did the previous year, Ferrari locked out the front row in an updated version of the F2001. This time it was Rubens Barrichello from Michael Schumacher. However, that order wasn't to stay for long. Around 500 metres, in fact.



Believe me, there are more cars the other side of the camera. | Photo: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

From the start, Ralf Schumacher hassled Barrichello, but the Brazilian's early braking caught Schumacher Jr. out, as he catapulted over the top of the Ferrari and came to rest by the far tyre wall. That set off a chain reaction, with eight cars retiring on the spot. When the Safety Car pulled in at the end of lap six, David Coulthard lead from Jarno Trulli, Juan Pablo Montoya, Schumacher Sr and the Jaguar duo of Eddie Irvine and Pedro de la Rosa.

Arrows' final season got off to the worst start - both Heinz-Harald Frentzen and Enrique Bernoldi disqualified for separate infringements.

Whilst attacking Trulli, Montoya ran wide at Turn 1, giving Schumacher third place and a run at the Renault, but a traction control error saw the Italian hit the wall three laps later, handing second place to the German. Schumacher also benefitted from another stroke of luck, Coulthard's gearbox failing. But, he had to hold of a typically fired up Montoya, who could have won, but for running wide on a patch of oil - allowing Schumacher to eat up the miles and build an unassailable lead.

At the end, the best battle on track saw a young Mark Webber in his Minardi fending off Salo for fifth. The Finn spun at Turn 3 in the closing laps, ensuring the popular Aussie scored points on his debut - at home to boot.

Schumacher won - and earned his record equalling fifth world title by Round 10, from Montoya and Raikkonen. Irvine took fourth in a rare high for Jaguar - Webber and Salo rounded out the points. Just eight cars finished.

Montoya (L) had no answer to Schumacher's pace. | Photo: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

Will we see such carnage with wider cars thus year?

Changes aplenty

Just like 2014, we see a major shake up in the rules. The maligned V6 turbo hybrid power units stay, but the cars around them are very different animals. Wider, longer, faster and more aggressive with chunkier tyres - Bernie Ecclestone's vision has come to life, creating a much needed air of excitement around the new season.

One of the most notable changes comes in the tyres, wider at the front and back. The front tyres have changed from a width of 245mm, to 305mm. The rears hark back to the 70s and 80s, changing from 325mm to 405mm. This encourages a larger contact patch for the tyre, thus resulting in more grip. Furthermore, Pirelli expect the tyres to last longer, with one-stop races the most likely outcome.

The rear wings look more akin to the pre-2009 cars, lowered by 150mm and stretched by 200mm. The endplates slant backwards, bringing an increase of 200mm in length. As for the front wing, they've brought back at the perimeter by 150mm, and are more arrow-like in shape. The noses are narrower too.

The width of the car has been increased to pre-1998 levels - standing at 2 metres. So, whilst the cars look more menacing, stylish and faster, overtaking may be at a premium.

The emphasis on aerodynamics has been increased. An S-Duct at the front of the car features on most models, and the bargeboards have been made larger. We also see a return to shark fins. However, we say hello to T-Wings at the back of them, an unfortunate development made by many of the teams.

The story of Qualifying

Speaking of Saturday's hotly-anticipated hour, it didn't disappoint. For all the details and time, check out my Qualifying report here.

For a small rundown, Hamilton claimed pole by two tenths from the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, on his Silver Arrows debut after his move from Williams. McLaren endured another trying Saturday; Fernando Alonso managed to drag the new orange car to 13th - Stoffel Vandoorne encountered problems, only able to start 18th.

In regards to the debutants, Lance Stroll will start last for Williams - down from 19th - after a gearbox change as a result of a scrape with the wall at Turn 10. Antonio Giovinazzi - deputising at Sauber - put up a brilliant display, narrowly missing out on Q2.

Previous winners

And now, for a look at the past ten winners here. Can Lewis Hamilton grab his third win around here from pole position?

Year Driver Constructor 2016 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2015 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2014 Nico Rosberg Mercedes 2013 Kimi Raikkonen Lotus 2012 Jenson Button McLaren 2011 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull 2010 Jenson Button McLaren 2009 Jenson Button Brawn 2008 Lewis Hamilton McLaren 2007 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

Track guide

Situated around the man-made Albert Park lake, this temporary street circuit offers a really different challenge to the drivers and cars after spending the winter in Barcelona. Away from the coolish European climate, the air temperature is expected to hit a very nice 26° by the time we get to lights out.

A track that evolves and gets quicker across the weekend, click here for the full guide to each of the 16 turns and 3.2 miles of track.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of the 2017 Formula One Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Just like last year, I'm your correspondent James Eagles and will be guiding you through all the events of tomorrow's Grand Prix from the wonderful Albert Park street circuit in Melbourne, Victoria, for the opening race in an wonderfully poised 2017 season.