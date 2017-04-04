Antonio Giovinazzi to replace Pascal Wehrlein at Chinese Grand Prix

Giovinazzi will race in China. | Photo: Getty Images/Saeed Khan

Ferrari reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi will continue to deputise at Sauber for the unfit Pascal Wehrlein in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Giovinazzi, 23, stood in for Wehrlein at the season opening Australian Grand Prix, after the German declared himself unfit to race on Friday evening, months after a crash at the Race of Champions event in Miami that saw Wehrlein miss the first week of winter testing - again leaving Giovinazzi to step into the car alongside Marcus Ericsson.

Despite having a severe lack of track time, Giovinazzi put in a very credible display to qualify in 17th and finish in 12th, having only assumed the role at the start of Saturday morning practice.

Wehrlein back by Russia at the latest

Despite not featuring at all in China, Wehrlein is hopeful that he will be back in the car by the championship's third round in Bahrain, or at the very latest, the succeeding round in Russia.

Wehrlein pulled out of the Australian Grand Prix after Friday's action. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

Speaking to the BBC, Wehrlein stated: "The most important thing is that I can train intensively to ensure a 100% performance from my side as soon as possible."

His withdrawal means that the Mercedes junior driver and 2015 DTM champion is yet to feature in a race for Sauber, having joined from the now defunct outfit Manor; after hopes of replacing retired World Champion Nico Rosberg at the Silver Arrows were curtailed due to the arrival of Valtteri Bottas.

Wolff: Wehrlein has "all the bad luck"

Despite the setback, Mercedes' executive director Toto Wolff reinstated his belief in Wehrlein, remaining positive that he will return as strong as ever.

"I feel for Pascal, because he has had all the bad luck," Wolff noted. "I'm impressed with the maturity he has shown to inform Sauber that he wouldn't be able to perform at the level required in Melbourne."

However, several critics questioned his decision nearly two weeks ago, including former Formula One driver turned commentator, Martin Brundle.

"It doesn't make any sense to me. The best way to get ft for China is to do two days in that car," the 57-year-old remarked.

"Adrenaline is the best drug in the world, you can have some painkillers. I would never get out of that car."

Giovinazzi is potentially next in line for a Ferrari seat. | Photo: Getty Images/Clive Mason

Previously, Giovinazzi said he would be delighted to stand in once again.

"Pascal is the Sauber driver, I am the third driver of Ferrari - and, of course, if there is another chance I will grab it," the Italian told the official F1 website.