Malaysian Grand Prix off the 2018 F1 calendar

The Malaysian Grand Prix will not host a race in 2018. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

The 2018 Formula One calendar will not include the Malaysian Grand Prix, after it was confirmed that the event's chiefs have ended their race deal a year early.

Last November, it was announced that the Malaysian government would not be funding an extension of its current deal, that was set to run out after the 2018 race. However, that matter is purely academical now.

Having featured every year since its introduction in 1999, the gruelling conditions and challenging track provided a huge test for both cars and drivers, and became a welcome staple of the roadshow.

Malaysia first entered the F1 eye in 1999. | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Thompson

However, waning crowd numbers in recent years brought about concern from F1 and Malaysian bigwigs - despite Petronas - Malaysia's largest oil company and the official race sponsor - logos adorning the dominant Mercedes cars, who have won the last three Drivers' and Constructors' World Championships - as well as the 2014 race in Sepang.

Low ticket sales partnered with high running costs means that the Grand Prix is simply not viable anymore.

Sad to say goodbye

In a statement, Liberty Media's Sean Bratches - now F1's commercial operations director said: "It's always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula 1 family," before adding. "Over nearly two decades, the Malaysian Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters."

Bratches then went on to give his thanks to the race organisers: "I'd like to take this opportunity to thank the Sepang International Circuit for their hospitality and professionalism over the years, and their ongoing commitment to motorsport."

The German Grand prix will return after a year's hiatus. | Photo: Getty Images

It has been confirmed that the German Grand Prix will return in its place after a year out, alongside the first French Grand Prix since 2008. The two returnees mean that a repeat of the 21 race schedule first seen in 2016 is to be expected.

Despite Formula 1 being off the agenda for the foreseeable future, there are reportedly no plans for the circuit to stop hosting its popular MotoGP race - which still generates a healthy profit each year.