Renault to run Robert Kubica in post Hungarian Grand Prix test

Robert Kubica will get his first taste of contemporary F1 machinery in six years when he drives the Renault RS17 next Wednesday. (Image Credit: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images)

Robert Kubica has moved a step closer to making a return to Formula 1, after Renault have opted to run him in the test after the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Pole Kubica has already driven the 2012 spec E20 car in two private tests, one in Valencia, and another earlier this month at Paul Ricard.

He has also driven at the Goodwood Festival Speed, as well testing a Formula E and GP3 car to get reacquainted to single-seaters.

Renault are continuing to evaluate his capabilities of making a full-time return in 2018, and it has taken the decision to run him in the 2017 RS17 chassis.

This test is the last opportunity for in-season testing with current spec cars in ’17, and so the last chance to see for the team, to see if the Pole, who was badly injured in a 2011 rally crash, is capable of making a comeback.

Renault to take their time in deciding

Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said: “The upcoming session with the RS17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions.

“After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years.”

Kubica’s forearm was partially severed in the February 2011 rally accident and the fear was that he would not have enough movement in the arm to drive at tight, slow tracks such as Monaco, Singapore and indeed Hungary’s Hungaroring.

There has been doubt that Kubica has the arm movement to drive at tracks like the Hungaroring, where he will test next week. (Image Credit: Peter Fox/Getty Images)

Kubica will share driving duties with F2 racer Nicholas Latifi, as the Sporting Regulations dictate that young drivers, be allotted two of the four permitted days of testing.

Latifi will drive the RS17 on Tuesday, with Kubica taking the wheel on the Wednesday.

Jolyon Palmer will be the one race driver to miss out on an in-season testing day, after team-mate Nico Hulkenberg drove one day in the post-Bahrain test.