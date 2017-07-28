Sauber and Ferrari agree multi-year F1 engine supply contract

Sauber will continue its long association with Ferrari, after a deal was agreed for current-spec power units from 2018. (Image Credit: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Sauber and Ferrari have agreed a "multi-year agreement" for the Swiss Formula 1 team to run power units built by the Italian manufacturer.

Days after the team announced that it would be pulling out a "technological partnership" with Honda, it has been confirmed that the Hinwil based outfit will continue to be powered by Ferrari, as it has done so since the 1997 season, except in the BMW Sauber era.

In a statement, the team said: "The longtime collaboration with Ferrari as the engine supplier will continue with the latest power unit specification as of 2018."

The wording of this statement, suggests that the team will be supplied with 2018 spec engines, after former Team Principal Monisha Kaltenborn made the decision to run year-old Ferrari units for the 2017 season.

"Strong Foundation"

New Team Principal, Frederic Vasseur said: "I am very pleased to confirm that we will continue to work with Scuderia Ferrari as our engine supplier in form of a multi-year agreement.

"The shared experience between the Sauber F1 Team and Ferrari has built a strong foundation, which will allow us to move forward swiftly and efficiently, also in terms of development of the 2018 car.

"I am convinced that together we can achieve the results which reflect the passion and determination that is, and always has been, behind the Sauber F1 Team."

Despite the Honda deal falling through, Sauber will still run Honda junior driver Nobuharu Matsushita in the post Hungarian Grand Prix test, alongside fellow Formula 2 racer, Gustav Malja.

After 10 rounds of the '17 season, Sauber sit in ninth place in the constructor standings, with Pascal Wehrlein scoring all five of its points so far.

His best finish of the season was eighth place in the Spanish Grand Prix, adding a further point in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Second driver, Marcus Ericsson, has yet to score a point this season, and has a best finish of the season, of 11th during the race in Azerbaijan.