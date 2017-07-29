Paul di Resta to replace ill Felipe Massa at Hungarian Grand Prix

Paul di Resta will replace Felipe Massa, who was taken ill at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Image Credit: Oliver Kremer/Getty Images)

Felipe Massa has stood down from driving duties at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after feeling unwell and will be replaced by Williams Formula 1 Reserve Driver, Paul di Resta.

Massa who went to a local hospital for checks after feeling unwell after First and Second Practice on Friday, was cleared by the FIA medical delegate to take part in FP3.

However, he continued to feel unwell during the session, and after posting only 12 laps during the session, decided with the team to withdraw from driving, with "a view to return to the race-track for the Belgian Grand Prix."

Unlikely comeback for di Resta

Scot di Resta, who was already in Hungary due to media commitments, as well as being the reserve driver drove in F1 between 2011 and 2013 for the Force India team alongside Adrian Sutil and Nico Hulkenberg

He drove in 58 Grand Prix for the Silverstone outfit, with a best result of fourth place in the 2012 Singapore Grand Prix and 2013 Bahrain Grand Prix.

A bad run of form in mid-2013, saw the team drop him in favour of Sergio Perez for the 2014 season.

As reserve driver, di Resta has spent numerous days in the simulator at the factory, getting to know the FW40 and the complex Hybrid systems.

After he was dropped from Force India at the end of 2013, he returned to the DTM touring cars series in Germany, with Mercedes and was named as Williams reserve driver on the eve of the 2016 season.

Di Resta will not get any practice in the car, owing to Qualifying due to start at 13:00pm UK time.

He will be able to start however, as Qualifying is technically named 'Qualifying Practice'.

As long as he is within the 107% time in qualifying, he will be able to take his place on the grid, alongside Williams's other driver, Canadian rookie driver Lance Stroll.