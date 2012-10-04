Dick Advocaat teaches the Partenopi a football lesson

Napoli showed some awful performance tonight, one that we have not seen in years totally failing to convince any of their fans that they will fight for the Europa League this season. A devastating defense through all the game and with players expected to shine as Omar El Kaddouri upfront where nothing but invisible.

Napoli’s chances came in the first ten minutes, Lorenzo Insigne came with some solo effort passing the defenders but his shot ended in the hands of goalkeeper Boy Waterman, second chance came from a left footed shot from Blerim Dzemaili but it ended wide.

The first bright chance for PSV Eindhoven came for a player who has faced Napoli for a couple of times the former Milan player Mark Van Bommel from outside the box but Antonio Rosati was there for the save.

Moments later an inexcusable mistake from keeper Rosati after a mistimed run banging with Federico Fernández left Eindhoven’s striker Jeremain Lens clear in front of an empty goal to score the opener for PSV.

Jeremian Lens sent Strootman head to head with Rosati after a magical backpass but his attempt went wide.

Before the end of the first half Mesto came with another shot for Napoli which was closer to the corner flag than it was from goal. In just a few seconds Luciano Narsingh left his opponents dying on the floor when he passed them one after one with his incredible dribbling skills crossing the ball to Martenes who came with a stunning right footed shot that blasted at the back post to make it 2-0 for PSV.

Walter Mazzarri tried to turn the events upside down by changing the formation to 3-4-3 by throwing in Edison Cavani and Goran Pandev instead of Eduardo Vargas and Omar El Kaddouri.

However, PSV were still superior and scored a third after Marcelo’s header connected with the corner to bag the third goal and put the Coppa Italia champions in an embarrassing situation.

The changes of the coach made things worse as Napoli were shambles at the back and if it was not for Rosati, luck and the lack of concentatrion from the PSV players this game could have ended with 7 or 8 goals plus Mazzarri’s side were a total disaster failing to build up any chances for the forwards to show any threat at the Philips stadium.

A game that ended with Dick Advocaat’s smile while patting his players after their extraordinary performance and Walter Mazzarri on the floor striking the pitch with a bottle.