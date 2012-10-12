Wales snatch their first win against a poor Scottish team. How we lived it

FULL TIME The Welsh managed to overcome Scotland after a decent second half outing. Scotland simply played to maintain the lead and Gareth Bale deservedly punished them with a sensational late brace. The Scots, despite having an attacking lineup, never played exciting football nor gave their fans something to cheer for. Only a route 1 goal by Morrison made them think they could get away with the three points. Levein has lots of questions to answer now and the pressure will pile on him now, the Scots are bottom now alongside Macedonia, with Wales just before them with 3 points. The World Cup looks far far away and the match on Tuesday will be key to decide Scotland's destiny in this road to Brazil, they look almost out now. I hope you have enjoyed the match with us, see you on Tuesday!

90+4' Final whistle. Chris Coleman gets his first win as Wales manager.

90+3' Miller "heads" a cross coming from the right hand side. Price saves it and the home fans cheer on, they are close to their first three points.

90' 4 minutes of added time.

Massive, massive blow for the Scots, who are close to their first loss in this campaign. 2 points out of 9 is simply not good enough, lots of pressure on Craig Levein right now.

88' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLL!! WHAT A CRACKER FROM GARETH BAAAAALEEEE!!!!! He gets away from Charlie Adam and shoots from distance, his left-fotted effort is in the top corner. Top class from Gareth Bale, and it looks like a happy ending for the Welsh.

87' Scotland are trying to score a late winner, while Wales look for a surprising goal.

85' A poor cross from Hutton almost goes in. It's finally off target.

84' At last Levein makes a change. Morrison is out and Kenny Miller is in. Jamie Mackie replaces Kris Commons.

82' The home fans are in full voice now. Wales can get their first three points if they up their game a little. The Scottish team remains unchanged.

80' GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLL!!! BALE EQUALISES FOR WAAAALESSSSS!!!!! McGregor goes to the wrong side and it's easy for the Spurs winger to make it 1-1.

79' Penalty for Wales. Bale is inside the area after another solo run, little contact from Maloney and the referee whistles a penalty. Soft one for me.

77' Some pressure from Wales in the final third now. Scotland will have to be aware of Bale and the physical presence of the Welsh centre-backs if they want to take the three points back home.

75' Steven Fletcher heads the ball into the back of the net but his goal is disallowed for offside.

73' Joe Allen is shown a yellow card after a professional foul. Scotland remain with the ball, they have some energy up front now and they look like the fresher side.

71' Joe Ledley is replaced by Hal Robson-Kanu. It wasn't the brightest afternoon for the Celtic's midfielder.

70' Bale strikes again. He dribbles to have some space to shot but it goes out left.

The replays show how Cristophe Berra hugged the Welsh striker. A clear penalty for me.

68' Another chance that passes away for Wales. Ramsey heads a great counter attack, he is in front of McGregor but his shot fails to hit the target. Frustration for Wales.

66' Morrison almost scores a brace. He had Steven Fletcher next to him but he preferred to shot after a rebound between to Welsh defenders favoured him. Price parries the ball away. What a chance!

64' Ramsey goes down in the penalty area after an assist from Bale. Adam clashed with him but that wasn't enough for a penalty according to Florian Meyer. Craig Davies is on to replace Morrison.

62' Ramsey receives a yellow card and will miss Wales' next match in Croatia.

De Bruyne makes it 0-2 for Belgium in Belgrade, that means the Belgians will top the group at the end of the night.

58' Vaughan overhits a pass directed to Gareth Bale. The Welsh are being given lots of time on the ball, but they are failing to do the final step to threat Scotland.

54' Corner for Wales after Berra's slight touch on a Bale's pass. Overhit by Aaron Ramsey, defensive throw-in for Scotland.

53' Bale is shown a yellow card for a foul made during the build up.

52' Ramsey is down inside the area after a "clash" with Maloney. The Arsenal player was down accidentally, no further trouble for Scotland.

Bad news for Scotland. Croatia have just scored the second goal in Skopje, Ivan Rakitic makes it 1-2 now. Scotland would sit third now.

47' Fox fouls Bale. The Welshman delivers the costless kick but its headed out of danger. No problems for Scotland. Levein should focus on Bale as he is creating lots of headaches to Danny Fox and the Southampton left-back doesn't look like putting an end to this.

46' The second half is underway!

21:35. If the group A matches were to finish the way they are now, Scotland would sit second alongside Croatia with 5 points. Belgium would lead with 7 and Serbia would stand 4th with 4 points. Macedonia and Wales would be in the bottom of the group with 2 and 0 points. Hardly an exciting view for the Welsh fans.

HALF TIME A rare away win for Scotland at half time. They haven't been in the driving seat during this first half, although, to be fair, no team was. Wales nearly scored and then Morrison converted a clear chance after a great flick on from Steven Fletcher. The Sunderland striker and Morrison could have made it 0-2 just before the first half ended. Gareth Bale is very dangerous down the right, Danny Fox is outskined and outpaced every time he has to compete with the Welsh winger. The Spurs player needs more support if Wales wants to bury the chances he is creating. More to come in the second half, the changes will define whether the Scots record a great win away from home or if Coleman's men recoup some lost faith to get their first points of this campaign.

45' Corner for Scotland after Hutton's cross is deflected by a Welsh defender. Last chance of this first half. Overhit by Commons, goal kick.

43' Same actors, different positions. Hutton m anages to cross from the right hand side, S.Fletcher knocks the ball down and Morrison volleys it off target. A clear chance for Scotland to make it 0-2.

41' Excellent run from Gareth Bale, he avoided tackles and crossed from an advanced position down the right. Ramsey is in the end of his assist but fails to hit the target.

Half time in Skopje and Belgrade.

Macedonia 1-1 Croatia

Serbia 0-1 Belgium

38' Scotland will need more of this. Fox overlaps Maloney and the winger assists him. The left back crosses and Fletcher shot is too weak to be considered an attempt on goal. Price makes one of the easiest saves of his life. It was a good build-up to get there though.

34' Caldwell is booked after a clear challenge on a Welsh player. Good position for a left-footed player. Bale is on its way... and his shoot is way over the bar. The Tartan Army cheers on.

30' Scotland aren't playing a great game, but are more comfortable now with their lead.

To be honest, that was a great flick from Steven Fletcher, but really poor defending from the home side.

27' GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAL!!! SCOTLAND SCOOOOOOOOREEEEEEE!!!! McGregor punts the costless kick, S. Fletcher heads the ball to Morrison and the WBA midfielder puts the ball into the back of the net. 0-1 Scotland.

26' What a chance for Wales! Bale is down the right side and he crosses with his right foot. Morison heads the ball and it goes inches away off target.

Belgium get the lead in Belgrade. 0-1 after Villa's striker Benteke scored his first goal of the campaign.

23' Joe Allen disposesses Commons in midfield and almost scores the first goal of the match. Ramsey's run ended in a pass to the Liverpool midfielder but his shot was blocked by Caldwell. Wales could do it by taking profit from the Scots' mistakes.

Corluka has equalised for Croatia in Skopje. 1-1 now.

22' Hutton shoots from distance and it's over the bar.

Both teams aren't showing enough creativity to create chances. That's what has punished them for years and needs to be adressed if they want to be in a World Cup again.

16' Ledley gives away a costless-kick after fouling his club-mate Kris Commons. Commons delivers the ball but it's headed off target.

15' In Cardiff, the Welsh team is slightly dominant and look dangerous every time Gareth Bale is on the ball. The Scots are punting too many balls and Steven Fletcher is SO isolated up front.

In Skopje, Macedonia are beating Croatia 1-0 in a Balcanic derby. Ibraimi was the scorer (16')

10' Gareth Bale is allowed some space and he nearly scores the first goal. He shooted with his left foot from the right hand side and it's a goal kick. So close to McGregor's goal.

9' Wales are playing with more confidence now. Ramsey is trying to have a more important role in the game's flow.

7' Ambitious effort from Wales, Bale controls the ball with his chest and volleys it from 35 yards, the ball is over the bar even though it had a good direction. First attempt of this match from the Spurs winger.

5' Scotland look like the most comfortable team with the ball right now. Maloney is showing some decent touches down the left.

3' Scotland get the first corner of the match after a Welsh defender cleared the ball. No danger for Lewis Price as the Welsh defense get the ball out of their area.

2' Shaun Maloney plays on the left flank and tries to assist Steven Fletcher, his pass is blocked. The Scots are trying to pass the ball in midfield.

1' And the game is underway, the Scots start with the ball and punt it over the Cardiff's sky.

20:43. The Scots are on their blue shorts and white shirt today. The Welshmen are in their usual home strip: all red.

20:42. The game is about to start after both sets of fans emotionally sung their national anthems. Bring on the football!

20:38. The teams are out. National anthems' time.

20:31. Wales lineup: Price, Gunter, Blake, Williams, Ben Davies, Bale, Allen, Vaughan, Ramsey, Ledley, Morison.

Matthews is not in the starting lineup as Ben Davies makes his debut and Lewis price starts between the posts.

20:21. Some results of these European World Cup campaign.

Russia 1-0 Portugal

Faroe Islands 1-2 Sweden

Czech Republic 3-1 Malta

Finland 1-1 Georgia

Kazakhstan 0-0 Austria

The Austrians draw in Astana was the biggest upset this afternoon. The Swedes came from behind to claim the three points, but they had a difficult game in Torshavn too.

20:17. Chris Coleman has speaken just before the game, he hopes the extra pressure on his players will help them to overcome Scotland:

"We have put more pressure on ourselves for the Scotland game because of the nature of the defeat against Serbia," Coleman said. "But maybe that is a good thing because it has made me make some big decisions.

"All the players are in a corner where there is only one way they can go - if you are stuck in a corner, you have to fight your way out.

"The players know we let our country down, big style. They are good guys, they want to do well and we can do a lot better than we did against Serbia."

20:15. Meanwhile, some bad news: Scotland's u21 team lost 2-0 against the USA u21s in Marbella this afternoon. The 6k Scots coming to Cardiff will hope for a different result from the Scots first team.

20:10. Scotland lineup: McGregor, Hutton, Berra, Caldwell, Fox, Brown, Fletcher, Commons, Maloney, Morrison, Fletcher.

It's actually an attacking one, the Fletcher's are back while Kris Commons and Shaun Maloney start on the flanks. Danny Fox got the nod ahead of Celtic's left-back Charlie Mulgrew.

20:07. We can't forget that the arguably best manager Scotland has ever produced died in a game between Wales and Scotland. Jock Stein died when his team was on the way to the 1986 World Cup. A tragic loss.

20:01. The last time both teams played against each other, the Scots won 3-1. It was in the ill-fated Carling Cup of Nations, which was subsequently won by the Republic of Ireland team. A positive record for Scotland, but Craig Levein has to reckon that some of the best Welsh players were missing that day. A 3-0 defeat against Wales ended his predecessor's reign. George Burley had to leave the Scotland post after his team was destroyed by Wales, Joe Ledley, the Celtic midfielder, was involved in that game..

20:00. Welcome back, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Tonight we'll be here to live the World Cup's emotion! Wales and Scotland will play a key match in Cardiff tonight, a win would help enhance their possibilities to reach Brazil, while the loser will be almost out of the tournament after they started the World Cup campaign badly in September.