A video preview of the Madrid Derby at the Bernabeu

Atletico Madrid haven't beaten Real Madrid since 1999, which has made the city derby something of an agonizing experience for the red and white half of the Spanish capital. Now, however, they travel to the Bernabeu in second place in La Liga and with an eight-point lead over Jose Mourinho's men in third. We tracked down five experts and asked them: "Is this Atletico's year?"