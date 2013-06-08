Chelsea bid £49.3 million for Cavani

According to the Daily Mirror, Chelsea have bid £49.3 million for Napoli striker, Edinson Cavani, in an attempt to lure the Uruguayan to Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho has sighted Cavani as his main target in this transfer window, as he looks to build a strong squad for his first season back in London. However, De Laurentiis has stated that his prized asset would not be sold for less than his buy out clause of £53.6 million.

In an interview with Radio Marte on Thursday, the Napoli president confirmed the interest from Chelsea, "there is interest from Chelsea in Cavani, they’ll call me in the next few hours."

Cavani has scored 38 goals in just 43 games this season, and is 11 goals adrift of Diego Maradona's all time goal scoring record for Napoli.





