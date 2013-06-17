Nigeria 6-1 Tahiti: Match Report

Tahiti came into tonights game as huge underdogs against Nigeria. With fans and pundits a like, jokingly predicting the game to be similar to a score line we would see at the Oval during a cricket game. Although the game didn't quite go to the extent of that, it was quite embarrassing scoreline for the tiny nation, who have one professional footballer, but they can certainly be proud of their efforts.

Tahiti started with a 3-4-3, with things looking brightly for the unknown side, I was slightly shocked to see the side, destend to loose, be so attacking minded. The two wing backs pushed right forward, adding some great attacking pressure. This attacking pressure lasted 2 minutes. With Nigeria controlling possession for the opening stages, the Tahiti full backs slowly dropped deeper, and deeper. The fans were clearly on the side of the underdog, with every pass, touch and tackle from Tahiti, came a huge roar of applauds. In contrasts, with every pass, touch and tackle from Nigeria came a ring of boo's. It was great to see. The Tahitian player would not be used to the noise of the crowd, but they were given a great introduction to Brazil.

Within 5 minutes Nigeria took the lead, much to the disappointment of the Brazilian crowd. After a siege of pressure from Nigeria, Tahiti did well to clear the ball, but it was cleared only as far as the ref. The referees touch sent the ball to Echiejile, who struck a shot from 25 yards out, which took two deflections which saw the ball hit the back of the net.

Straight from the restart, the Tahiti playmaker, Vahirua, ran through the Nigerian midfield and struck a great shot, which left Enyeama under doubt. On the 9th minute, Nigeria doubled their lead, following some really poor defending. Ludivion and Tehau were both involved in a complete defensive mix up. Both players were completely caught out and Nmamdi Oduamadi easily claimed the ball, with a faint of a shot, he then cooly finished to make it 2-0.

Although Nigeria were in full control, their football was less than impressive, the African side played a lot of passes over the top and down the wing, against a side of Tahiti standard, they really should have avoided the long ball and tried out a passing style game. Nigeria were without some key players tonight, but played a full team that they had at their disposal. The Chelsea winger was one of the few players out through injury. Victor Moses would add some much needed penetration to this side. With Tahiti such a small country you could see why Tahiti were struggling. For every one Tahitian there's 1000 Nigerians. An outstanding stat in favour of the African team.

Nigeria were very sloppy in front of goal on numerous times, Nigeria missed one on one opportunities with the goal keeper more times than ever before.On one of the those particular occasions the Nigerian attacker, Musa,went around the goal keeper but completely missed the ball. Careless from Musa, who in fact looked impressive at times down the wing. Tahiti struggled to keep their shape through out the whole game, it was dreadful to look. While as for Nigeria, they kept their shape for majority of the game.

Musa worked well down the right wing and got down to the byline, where he managed to put in a low cross, Samin, the Tahitian keeper, split the ball, and saw Oduamadi tap the ball in to make the game all but over at 3-0. Just before the half time whistle, Chong Hue, the right winger for Tahiti, made a great run, beating a few players on his way. The winger, not originally from Tahiti, played a great ball across the box, and it ended up going out for a corner. Although he should have pulled the ball back to the edge of the box, it was a good move.

Half time came and went, but not much had changed. Nigeria were as careless as ever, Tahiti were as poor at the back as in the first half and they were also just as fearless. Their fearless attitude finally payed off when they pulled a consolation goal back. Vahirua placed a great corner in, and Tehau headed home at the back post. A great scene, to top off a great story of how complete minnows can make it to a Fifa Championship, they topped it off by a great team celebration of them all rowing.

The game went on, and although Nigeria racked up 6 goals, you couldn't help but feel that Nigeria will have left the game feeling some sort of regret. Nigeria time and time again failed to score simple opportunities. You can't help but feel that this had something to do with the strike that took place last week between the Nigerian players and the Nigerian FA. Last week before leaving for the Confederation Cup, the Nigerian players were in locked down talks with the Nigerian FA over pay. The players wanted 10,000 for every win they get in the cup. With the economy in the state it is, the Nigerian FA couldn't meet these demand. Playing for your country should be a huge thing for a footballer, you should feel great pride if you're selected for your national side at any level, but instead the Nigerian players felt they needed a pay rise to put on their national shirt.