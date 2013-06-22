Brazil Win Group A

Goals from Dante, Neymar and a double from Fred, was enough to see of Italy this evening and enough to win group A.

Brazil started the game with a ferocious intensity, and almost opened the scoring with little over a minute on the clock. After a powerful run into the left side of the penalty area, Hulk had a low, powerful effort saved by Gianluigi Buffon. This opportunity came in the wake of a goal saving tackle from Chiellini, who stole the ball from the feet of Oscar just as he was about to pull the trigger.

Although the fixture was heralded by a great chance for the home nation, it was rather stifled by injuries and unnecessary stoppages. Montolivo, David Luiz and Abate were all forced off within the first half an hour

The game finally kicked into life in added time at the end of the first half. A Neymar costless kick curled to the middle of the penatly area, allowed Fred to force a sublime save from Buffon. Unfortunately for the Azzurri however, he was only able to parry to the edge of the six yard box, where Dante was able to head the ball into the net.

At the start of the second half, the Azzurri, completely against the run of play, equalised. Balotellii, in quite spectacular fashion, volleyed the ball over the head of Dante with his heel, and sent Giaccherini through one-on-one with Julio Cesar in the Brazilian goal. The Juventus midfielder proceeded to run into the penalty area and after asessing his options, decided to rifle the ball across the goalkeeper and into the bottom left hand corner.

Just five minutes later, the mercurial Neymar gave his side the lead once again. From a costless kick just on the edge of the penalty area, the number ten curled the ball beautifully around Buffon's wall to find it's way to the top corner of the Azzurri goal. Buffon was unable to get anywhere near the ball, due to the simultaneous brilliance of the strike and the fact that he was unnsighted.

Neymar's goal proved to be the catalyst for Italian attacking pressure. Balotelli was involved on two occasions: firstly, his costless kick from fully 35 yards had to be redirected from its direct path to the top right corner; Balo was then unlucky not to win a penalty for his side, after being pulled down in the penalty area by Dante.

It was Brazil however, who scored the fourth goal of the game in the 66th minute. After a brilliant looping through ball from Marcelo, Fred was able to outmuscle Chiellini before rocketing the ball high into Buffon's goal.

At this point it seemed as though Italy would be unable to find a route back into the game, such was Brazil's overall dominance.; however, from the most unlikely source, Italy gave themselves hope of a comeback, Chiellini. When Balotelli was pulled down in the penalty area directly from a set piece, the referee looked to be on the verge of giving a penalty, but when the loose ball was subsequently side footed into the bottom left corner from inside the penalty area, the referee gave the Azzurri their advantage and the goal was deemed valid.

The Azzurri began to gain a foothold in the game, and they almost found an equaliser direct from the next corner, as Maggio's header ferociously shook the woodwork. It was Brazil however, in the 88th miunte, who socred their fourth goal and sealed the victory. A Marcelo strike from just inside the penalty area was parried by Buffon, straight into the path of Fred who tapped the ball into the empty. The Azzurri number 1's attempts to recover after the first save were, in truth, somewhat tame, as he failed to adequately adjust himself quickly for the follow up.

With this win, Brazil as group winners, will not have to meet Spain in the semi final, whilst Italy have the said privilege.