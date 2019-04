According to Sky Sport Italia, Lazio after months of speculation, look to have finally made an agreement with Santos and a thrid party owner, for the services of 20 year old Felipe Anderson.

In the deal, Santos will reportedly receive £4 million plus 25% of any future fee, whilst the thrid party owner, Doyen Sports, will be given around £3 million.

Felipe Anderson is set to sign a 5 year deal with Lazio in which he will earn around £13 000 per week.