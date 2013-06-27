Napoli pursue N’Koulou

Napoli Sporting Director Riccardo Rigon has flown into France in an attempt to sign Cameroonian defender Nicolas N’Koulou from Marseille.

The 23 year old, who has 36 international caps, is on the wish list of the Neapolitan club as they look to bring in reinforcements for the season ahead. According to il Corriere dello Sport the French club are seeking approximately €15 million for the central defender, though Rigon will be looking to negotiate on this figure.

The Italian sports paper also reports that, while in France, Rigon will be sounding out the possibility of signing Lyon midfielder Maxime Gonalons. Should they move to Napoli, they would join Dries Mertens who signed on a 5 year contract earlier this week. The Belgian winger was bought from PSV for an estimated fee of €9.5 million.