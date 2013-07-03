Man City reveals Roma interest in Maicon

According to ClubCall, Manchester City have stated that Roma is interested in their attacking full-back Maicon. The 31-year old was bought for £3 million last year from Serie A club Inter, and has a £100,000 weekly wage. Maicon has stated that he is happy at the club, in spite of making just eleven appearances during the 2012/13 season. Manchester City are keen to sell on Maicon in order to reduce their wage bill. Italian sources claim that a formal approach from Roma could come later this week.

Maicon has previously spent five years in Italy with Inter Milan, whom he won four Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia's, one UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. The former Brazilian international also won the UEFA Club Defender of the Year award for his performances during the 2009/10 season, in which he helped his side win the treble.